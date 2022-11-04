U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,155.70
    +971.42 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

New in Peach: Send ads to Netflix

·2 min read

Peach participates in launch of Netflix's Basic with Ads

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach, the global market leader in video advertising workflow and delivery has announced support of Netflix's new ad-supported service Basic with Ads.

New in Peach: Send ads to Netflix
New in Peach: Send ads to Netflix

To coincide with the launch of the service, Peach has launched new destinations enabling clients to deliver ads to Netflix across multiple territories including UK, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Brazil with more to follow. Peach provides a connected advertising workflow, enabling clients to get their ads delivered to Netflix straight from the edit suite, while ensuring the highest possible quality, formatting and accuracy.

Doug Conely, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Peach, said: "This is a pivotal moment for TV advertising. As leaders in global creative ad delivery for over 25 years, we've seen ad spend in Connected TV grow rapidly in the UK* and the rest of the world, and we expect to see further acceleration of growth driven by ad-supported tiers such as Netflix.

"Netflix's Basic with Ads will bring our clients new audiences in a premium environment, creating opportunities for more addressable and premium content. We are extremely proud to play a role in this, and want to thank the Microsoft Advertising and Xandr teams for their continued collaboration and commitment to making this launch a success."

Peach will continue to work with Microsoft Advertising and Xandr to further enhance workflows for clients, connecting ad content directly from the global community of producers and agencies into premium streaming channels, resulting in a seamless and high quality ad experience.

About Peach 

Global video ad management platform Peach, manages the world's advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate with each other on a global scale. Since 1996, Peach has been shaking up the way advertising is distributed and powering the world's most ambitious creative. Broadcasters around the world rely on Peach every day. Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, the Peach technology has revolutionised ad industry workflows, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, and offering efficiency, visibility and security. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes and ensures all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition.

https://www.peach.me/blog/netflix-xandr-press-release/

*© Spark Ninety 2022

 

SOURCE Peach

Recommended Stories

  • Week 9 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

    Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 9. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

  • Inflation: The Fed 'will probably get it wrong,' expert says

    Pacer ETFs President Sean O'Hara and Simplify Managing Partner Harley Bassman sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's interest rate hike outlook amid October jobs report data, earnings season, market volatility, and inflation.

  • Amid Twitter’s mass layoffs, don’t forget it began with a $150 million weed joke

    Twitter began laying off thousands of its employees on Friday, Nov. 4—possibly half of the 7,500-person staff—just one week after being bought by billionaire Elon Musk.

  • Twitter Employees Furious at Layoffs, Musk

    Employees were laid off from Twitter globally starting on Nov. 3 and abruptly learned their individual fates by email or being logged off their laptops and Slack, a messaging app. Twitter employees announced their loss on the microblogging platform by using the #lovewhereyouworked hashtag. Teams of employees who worked on social, content moderation, engineering, marketing and human resources were all let go just days before the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter revenue dropped amid advertiser pullouts

    Tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail the circumstances surrounding Twitter's revenue concerns announced via a tweet by Elon Musk, in addition to looking at Twitter's mass layoffs, advertiser pauses on the platform, and the outlook for the gaming industry heading into the holiday shopping season.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter Hit By Bad News

    Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. The billionaire begins to make his mark on the social network, considered the de facto Town square of our time. "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the company said.

  • Elon Musk says Twitter suffered ‘massive’ revenue drop due to activist group pressure on advertisers

    A letter has been sent to Twitter's top 20 largest advertisers, urging them to cease advertising on the platform if Elon Musk rolls back its current content-moderation practices.

  • Twitter Latest: Civil Rights Groups to Boost Advertiser Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. began notifying employees affected by a far-reaching round of job cuts, and some learned they’ll be paid for two months. As this was happening, the new owner, Elon Musk, said the business experienced a “massive drop” in revenue as many advertisers withdrew.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Late

  • Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination, unsafe working conditions

    A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

  • With Twitter layoffs set to start, employees worry about getting their severance

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk is poised to cut the company's workforce by 50%. Those employees should be in line for guaranteed severance -- unless Musk once again attempts to push the envelope of what's legal.

  • Newsflash: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) - they aren't optimistic...

  • Molina Healthcare buys former Passport site in West Louisville

    Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) has closed on the purchase of a 20-acre plot at 18th Street and Broadway in West Louisville. This is the site where Passport Health Plan Inc. was planning to build its West Louisville headquarters and then work stopped, leaving a shell of a structure after its financial future came into question. Molina Healthcare later purchased Passport.

  • 15 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World

    We will take a look at the 15 biggest electric car companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Electric Car Companies in the World. Adaptation and demand for electric vehicles has picked up in recent years with deteriorating climate conditions […]

  • Keeping Fiserv in Milwaukee: Behind the Deal

    Officials who are collaborating to keep Fiserv Inc.’s headquarters in Wisconsin knew throughout a long search process that the company was involved in a nationwide effort to consolidate and scale back its real estate footprint. Learn how the deal came together.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Suppliers Halt Shipments Despite New Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsTwitter Latest: Civil

  • Twitter sued by workers over impending layoffs they say are illegal

    Twitter employees filed a federal lawsuit accusing the company of violating federal and state laws that govern notice of employment termination.

  • U.S. oil refiners to keep running at breakneck speeds in fourth quarter

    U.S. oil refiners this quarter will run their plants at breakneck rates, near or above 90% of capacity, as tight fuel supplies spur high profits and operating rates, according to company forecasts and analysts surveyed by Reuters. The refining industry has minted huge profits this year on buoyant demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Fourth-quarter outlooks should keep earnings high even as gasoline consumption slips during the winter.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Lightspeed CEO: Hiring is ‘the biggest issue in our industry’

    Lightspeed CEO JP Chauvet joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, growth, hiring in tech, and economic challenges.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.