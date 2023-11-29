Peaches, plums and nectarines recalled over listeria risk sold at major retailers: FDA

The Federal Food and Drug Administration recalled peaches, plums and nectarines sold at multiple retailers that may have been contaminated with listeria.

The recall includes nonorganic fruits sold in packages or individually between May 1 and November 15 in 2022 and 2023 at supermarkets like Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sprouts Farmers Market and some Albertsons and Aldi stores.

The FDA warned that the impacted fruit may have also gone to manufacturers that froze or relabeled the fruit.

Fresh whole peaches, plums, and nectarines that are currently being sold are not a part of the recall, but the FDA warned that customers may have frozen fruit previously bought.

How to spot the recalled peaches, plums and nectarines

Recalled fruit includes:

Individual pieces of fruit with PLU stickers on the fruit labeled USA-E-U, containing the following numbers: Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038 White peach: 4401 Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378 White nectarine: 3035 Red plum: 4042 Black plum: 4040

Packaged peaches, plums, or nectarines sold in bags branded HMC Farms

Packaged peaches or nectarines sold in Signature Farms-branded bags and labeled with 6359 printed on a white sticker on the bag.

Listeria outbreak due to recalled fruit

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the listeria outbreak has resulted in 11 illnesses, 10 hospitalizations, and one death across seven states.

The CDC is advising people to check their refrigerator and freezer, for any recalled fruit, and to throw them out or return them. Do not eat any of the recalled products.

Additionally, be sure to clean any surface that may have touched the containmanted fruit.

"Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces," the CDC warned.

If you have any symptoms of a listeria infection, call your health care provider.

What are the symptoms of listeria?

Pregnant people, newborns, adults over 65 years old, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to become ill from listeria, the FDA warned. Others who are infected with the bacteria are less likely to become seriously ill.

Symptoms of listeriosis typically start two weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start the same day or as late as 10 weeks after consumption and include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Nausea,

Tiredness

Vomiting

Diarrhea.

More serious symptoms can include:

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

