U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,047.62
    +24.01 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,397.60
    +200.01 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,079.87
    +47.45 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,852.67
    +4.33 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.86
    +0.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    +35.10 (+2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    +1.23 (+6.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0172
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6670
    -0.0670 (-2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4420
    -2.1200 (-1.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,532.85
    +2,064.78 (+9.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.84
    +10.07 (+1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,342.01
    -6.22 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Peacock’s paid subscribers stayed flat at 13 million, losses widen to $467 million

Lauren Forristal
·5 min read

Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s NBCUniversal, ended the second quarter with 13 million paid subscribers, parent company Comcast reported this morning. In the first quarter, there were 13 million paying customers out of 28 million monthly active accounts. This means that Peacock’s paid subscriber base, as of the end of June, stalled with zero growth.

Also, Comcast revealed that losses at Peacock widened to $467 million (EBITDA), from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $363 million in 2021. Investors reacted negatively, and Comcast shares declined 6% in pre-market trading.

While there were losses and its subscriber base stalled, Peacock did help drive an 8% year-over-year increase in distribution revenue.

The company was quick to remind shareholders that the streaming service—which also has a free ad-supported tier—had a “very strong first quarter that was driven by a variety of extraordinary programming,” Comcast wrote in its letter to shareholders.

Back in April, during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts warned that the company did not anticipate a significant level of growth quarter-to-quarter. The 4 million paid subscriber additions in Q1 2022 were largely thanks to the Super Bowl LVI and the Beijing Winter Olympics that streamed on the service.

Peacock added 4 million paid subscribers in Q1, up 44% from last quarter

Sports is an easy money-maker for the service with live coverage offerings like Sunday Night Football, French Open tennis tournament, Premier League, and more. It is also the streaming home for the WWE Network. All its live sports coverage is offered to Peacock Premium subscribers.

However, Peacock understands that the majority of its customers opt for the ad-supported plan.

John Jelley, SVP of Product and UX at Peacock announced at this year’s NewFront presentation that the streamer will have new ad formats to strengthen commercial opportunities with its marketing partners. This includes In-Scene Ads, which blends products with content during post-production, and a “frame ad,” where a brand will get a frame around the content the customer wants to watch.

In today's earnings call, the company said, "On Peacock, we had the benefits of being in the market where we came in and we think we picked the right business strategy, which is kind of an extension, not a new business which will be based on dual revenue streams, subscription advertising, and I think everybody has been in that directions of validation of that business model.

While Peacock is a streaming service, Comcast likes to think it’s more than that. The company sets itself apart by focusing on its connected TV (CTV) strategy.

Advertising is another huge focus. "As far as advertising in general, linear and Peacock, we're one of the largest advertisers out there with over $10 billion of advertising," Comcast added.

Virtual product placement ads are coming to Amazon Prime Video and Peacock

But the streaming service hasn’t given up on convincing its non-paying subscribers to switch over to the Premium plan, which is priced at $4.99 or $9.99 per month. A few months ago, Peacock confirmed a summer test that rewards paid subscribers with $15 movie tickets via Fandango or $7 Vudu rentals once a month.

While it is unknown if the added benefits will incentivize subscriptions, we speculated that it is unlikely that customers with the basic free plan would be willing to pay for the ad-free tier just for one free movie every month. An NBCUniversal spokesperson told TechCrunch that the feedback was positive.

Peacock confirms a test that rewards paid subscribers with $15 movie tickets or $7 rentals

Peacock has continued to focus on improving its customer experience with a new interface and menu options. It also has a new “Catch Up with Key Plays” feature, which allows English Premier League fans to watch highlights without having to leave the in-game viewing experience.

Peacock is hoping for the new content coming to the service to help drive subscriber growth as well.

In its letter to shareholders today, Roberts said, “We expect our recent premieres and planned slate of content and live events from our media and studios businesses, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Nope, Sunday Night Football and The World Cup, to make significant contributions later this year, including to our subscriber growth at Peacock.”

According to the company, “Bel-Air,” the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot, was the most successful original show in the streaming service’s two-year history, despite the audience score of 71% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also became the home for Bravo shows like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Top Chef.”

While NBC and Peacock will broadcast this year's Emmys, the fledgling service only received three nominations for “Glow in the Dark Queen of the Universe” and “The Tease.” NBC received 28 Emmy nominations in total. In comparison, HBO/HBO Max had 140 noms, Netflix grabbed 105, and Hulu had 58 nominations.

Its most recent comedy-thriller series “The Resort” hit the platform today but already doesn't have the best reviews. Starring William Jackson from “The Good Place” and Cristin Milioti from “Palm Springs,” the mysterious love story was labeled as “weak” and confusing by The Hollywood Reporter and CBR called it “dissatisfying.” These obviously aren’t the reviews that would convince new subscribers to go watch the show, but since these are just opinions it's probably best to see it for yourselves.

Yesterday, Peacock handed a straight-to-series order to “Those About to Die,” a gladiator drama directed by “Moonfall” and “Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich, and inspired by the nonfiction book written by Daniel Mannix. The production budget was reported to be approximately $140 million, per Deadline.

In May, Peacock announced a deal with Lionsgate, exploring original films. Separately, the streamer announced three upcoming original movies set to premiere in 2023, which include "Shooting Stars," based on LeBron’s background as a high-school basketball player; "Praise This," and "The Killer."

Peacock looks to original movies, a Lionsgate partnership, and new ad formats to compete on streaming

Recommended Stories

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • Comcast failed to add broadband subscribers in Q2, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Comcast earnings and news that the cable giant didn't add any subscribers in the second quarter.

  • Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Comcast (CMCSA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.99% and 0.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Comcast Didn’t Add Any Internet Subscribers Last Quarter. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The company's Xfinity business grew sales and earnings, but customer growth was zero. Wireless competition and reversing pandemic trends were to blame.

  • Comcast Fails to Gain Broadband Subscribers for First Time Ever

    The cable company failed to gain broadband subscribers for the first time in its history, a sudden downshift after many years of solid subscriber growth in that business.

  • Comcast slides on flat Q2 subscriber numbers in streaming, broadband

    Comcast Corp said on Thursday subscriber numbers in its broadband and streaming businesses in the second quarter remained steady, sending the shares of the media company down more than 9% in early trading. The company's failure to gain broadband subscribers in the quarter reflected a continued slowdown in a business that had long been a driver of growth. In a call with investors, Comcast attributed that slowdown to fewer people changing homes and increased competition, among other factors.

  • Etsy stock jumps on earnings double beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Etsy.&nbsp;

  • Comcast Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2, Sees Subscriber Loss

    Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5.1% year-on-year to $30.02 billion, beating the consensus of $29.70 billion. Segments: Revenue for Cable Communications rose 3.7% Y/Y to $16.60 billion, driven by increases in broadband, wireless, and business services partially offset by decreases in advertising, video, and voice revenue. Customer Relationships decreased by 28,000 to 34.4 million. Broadband customer net additions were flat, and total video custo

  • CHIPS Act: What's next for the bill after clearing a Senate hurdle

    Yahoo Finance’s Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the road ahead for the CHIPS Act after the U.S. Senate advances the bill.

  • Kraft Stock Sank After Earnings. One Analyst Says It’s a Bargain.

    Shares of the packaged-food company fell as gross margins declined, but Stifel analyst Christopher Growe raised his rating on the stock.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Upwork (UPWK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Upwork (UPWK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 60% and 5.82%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • PayPal Should Be Friendly With Elliott

    An activist could be just what the stock needs as PayPal sets a new course for the post-pandemic payments landscape.

  • Here's Where the Rally Leaves Us Right Now

    All the major equity indexes closed higher Wednesday with positive NYSE and Nasdaq internals as both traded on heavier volume than the prior session. All closed near their intraday highs. The net result is all the charts are in near-term uptrends as is cumulative market breadth for the All Exchange, NYSE and Nasdaq.

  • Allergan To End Around 3,000 Opioid Lawsuits With Over $2B In Settlement: Report

    AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Allergan unit has agreed to pay more than $2 billion to resolve over 3,000 lawsuits filed by state and local governments over marketing its Kadian opioid painkiller, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The report mentioned that the settlement's complete terms, including the time of the payout and a list of internal Allergan documents to be made public, are still being worked on. The agreement is part of consolidated litigation before a federal jud

  • OPEC+ to weigh holding oil output steady or small hike, sources say

    OPEC and its allies will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when they meet next week, despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will by August have fully unwound record output cuts in place since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020. Oil has soared in 2022 to its highest since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Southwest shares decline despite doubling profit in second quarter, posting record revenue

    Despite doubling its profit and raking in record revenue, Southwest continues to face capacity restraints like its competitors.

  • U.S. Economy Tagged With Recession Label As GDP Falls Again; Dow Jones Turns Lower

    The U.S. is in an unofficial recession, after GDP fell for again. Should you trust the recession label? What does it mean for the Dow Jones?

  • Stock Market Mixed in Morning Trade; Fed Euphoria Fades

    Commodities rose for the second day in a row, with strong advances in crude oil, copper, gold and wheat.

  • Nio Is Down 70% From All-Time Highs. Here Are 2 Reasons Why It's Worth a Second Chance.

    With Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the only established industry leader, there is still a great opportunity for start-up electric vehicle (EV) makers to ultimately dominate the market. As of now, Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are ahead of the competition, but all EV companies have faced supply chain challenges as a result of COVID-19. The bear market has also been less than kind to the EV industry; at Tuesday's prices, Nio's stock has dropped almost 70% from its all-time high in January 2021, and other companies are struggling similarly.