Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Results

Idaho First Bank
·5 min read
In this article:
  • IDFB
Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank

MCCALL, Idaho, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $617,000 in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter net income was impacted by $165,000 of one-time merger related expenses. Book value per share increased to $7.90 per share at the end of the quarter, compared to $7.20 at March 31, 2021. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “Our first quarter results reflect the continued focus of our team working to expand the presence of the bank in every market we serve.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $411 million, which included $16 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $96 million from Q1 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $477 million which is an increase of $87 million from Q1 2021. “Our team continues to focus on profitably growing the balance sheet by both expanding relationships with existing customers and welcoming new customers to the bank,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $4.7 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Portfolio metrics continue to reflect strong credit quality and performance, our strong commitment to underwriting standards will continue to be important to future portfolio performance.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, and a loan production office in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

For the quarter ended March 31:

2022

2021

Change

Net interest income

$

4,098

$

5,990

$

(1,892

)

-32

%

Provision for loan losses

150

500

(350

)

-70

%

Mortgage banking income

138

468

(330

)

-70

%

Other noninterest income

224

182

42

23

%

Noninterest expenses

3,470

3,549

(79

)

-2

%

Net income before taxes

840

2,592

(1,752

)

-68

%

Tax provision

223

695

(472

)

-68

%

Net income

$

617

$

1,897

$

(1,280

)

-67

%

At March 31:

2022

2021

Change

Loans

$

411,475

$

734,137

$

(322,662

)

-44

%

Allowance for loan losses

4,738

3,620

1,119

31

%

Assets

552,373

819,324

(266,951

)

-33

%

Deposits

477,174

390,133

87,041

22

%

Stockholders' equity

42,296

35,805

6,492

18

%

Nonaccrual loans

-

-

-

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

-

-

-

Book value per share

7.90

7.20

0.70

10

%

Shares outstanding

5,350,651

4,975,880

374,771

8

%

Allowance to loans

1.15

%

0.49

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

-

-

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

Averages for the quarter ended March 31:

2022

2021

Change

Loans

$

399,313

$

795,479

$

(396,166

)

-50

%

Earning assets

527,170

849,729

(322,559

)

-38

%

Assets

543,966

865,093

(321,126

)

-37

%

Deposits

465,104

373,053

92,050

25

%

Stockholders' equity

42,986

34,623

8,363

24

%

Loans to deposits

86

%

213

%

Net interest margin

0.78

%

2.86

%


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Income Statement

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Net interest income

$

4,098

$

4,346

$

5,040

$

5,680

$

5,990

Provision for loan losses

150

100

300

600

500

Mortgage banking income

138

347

300

403

468

Other noninterest income

224

229

226

195

182

Noninterest expenses

3,470

3,402

3,500

3,760

3,549

Net income before taxes

840

1,419

1,766

1,918

2,592

Tax provision

223

331

478

515

695

Net income

$

617

$

1,088

$

1,288

$

1,403

$

1,897

Period End Information

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Loans

$

411,475

$

398,999

$

420,832

$

541,392

$

734,137

Deposits

477,174

470,455

407,508

404,899

390,133

Allowance for loan losses

4,738

4,588

4,530

4,221

3,620

Nonperforming loans

-

663

673

10

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)

(1

)

43

(9

)

(1

)

49

Allowance to loans

1.15

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

0.78

%

0.49

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

-

692

%

673

%

42301

%

-

Nonperforming loans to loans

0.00

%

0.17

%

0.16

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Average Balance Information

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Loans

$

399,313

$

402,944

$

475,672

$

674,937

$

795,479

Earning assets

527,170

532,469

604,581

752,334

849,729

Assets

543,966

549,861

619,559

768,735

865,093

Deposits

465,104

437,040

407,186

407,522

373,053

Stockholders' equity

42,986

41,262

39,789

38,003

34,623

Loans to deposits

86

%

92

%

117

%

166

%

213

%

Net interest margin

3.15

%

3.24

%

3.31

%

3.03

%

2.86

%



