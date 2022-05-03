Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Results
MCCALL, Idaho, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
The Company recognized after-tax net income of $617,000 in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter net income was impacted by $165,000 of one-time merger related expenses. Book value per share increased to $7.90 per share at the end of the quarter, compared to $7.20 at March 31, 2021. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “Our first quarter results reflect the continued focus of our team working to expand the presence of the bank in every market we serve.”
The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $411 million, which included $16 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $96 million from Q1 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $477 million which is an increase of $87 million from Q1 2021. “Our team continues to focus on profitably growing the balance sheet by both expanding relationships with existing customers and welcoming new customers to the bank,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.
Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $4.7 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Portfolio metrics continue to reflect strong credit quality and performance, our strong commitment to underwriting standards will continue to be important to future portfolio performance.”
About Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, and a loan production office in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
For the quarter ended March 31:
2022
2021
Change
Net interest income
$
4,098
$
5,990
$
(1,892
)
-32
%
Provision for loan losses
150
500
(350
)
-70
%
Mortgage banking income
138
468
(330
)
-70
%
Other noninterest income
224
182
42
23
%
Noninterest expenses
3,470
3,549
(79
)
-2
%
Net income before taxes
840
2,592
(1,752
)
-68
%
Tax provision
223
695
(472
)
-68
%
Net income
$
617
$
1,897
$
(1,280
)
-67
%
At March 31:
2022
2021
Change
Loans
$
411,475
$
734,137
$
(322,662
)
-44
%
Allowance for loan losses
4,738
3,620
1,119
31
%
Assets
552,373
819,324
(266,951
)
-33
%
Deposits
477,174
390,133
87,041
22
%
Stockholders' equity
42,296
35,805
6,492
18
%
Nonaccrual loans
-
-
-
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
-
-
-
Book value per share
7.90
7.20
0.70
10
%
Shares outstanding
5,350,651
4,975,880
374,771
8
%
Allowance to loans
1.15
%
0.49
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
-
-
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
Averages for the quarter ended March 31:
2022
2021
Change
Loans
$
399,313
$
795,479
$
(396,166
)
-50
%
Earning assets
527,170
849,729
(322,559
)
-38
%
Assets
543,966
865,093
(321,126
)
-37
%
Deposits
465,104
373,053
92,050
25
%
Stockholders' equity
42,986
34,623
8,363
24
%
Loans to deposits
86
%
213
%
Net interest margin
0.78
%
2.86
%
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Income Statement
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Net interest income
$
4,098
$
4,346
$
5,040
$
5,680
$
5,990
Provision for loan losses
150
100
300
600
500
Mortgage banking income
138
347
300
403
468
Other noninterest income
224
229
226
195
182
Noninterest expenses
3,470
3,402
3,500
3,760
3,549
Net income before taxes
840
1,419
1,766
1,918
2,592
Tax provision
223
331
478
515
695
Net income
$
617
$
1,088
$
1,288
$
1,403
$
1,897
Period End Information
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Loans
$
411,475
$
398,999
$
420,832
$
541,392
$
734,137
Deposits
477,174
470,455
407,508
404,899
390,133
Allowance for loan losses
4,738
4,588
4,530
4,221
3,620
Nonperforming loans
-
663
673
10
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)
(1
)
43
(9
)
(1
)
49
Allowance to loans
1.15
%
1.15
%
1.08
%
0.78
%
0.49
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
-
692
%
673
%
42301
%
-
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.00
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Average Balance Information
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Loans
$
399,313
$
402,944
$
475,672
$
674,937
$
795,479
Earning assets
527,170
532,469
604,581
752,334
849,729
Assets
543,966
549,861
619,559
768,735
865,093
Deposits
465,104
437,040
407,186
407,522
373,053
Stockholders' equity
42,986
41,262
39,789
38,003
34,623
Loans to deposits
86
%
92
%
117
%
166
%
213
%
Net interest margin
3.15
%
3.24
%
3.31
%
3.03
%
2.86
%