Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2021 Results
MCCALL, Idaho, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The Company recognized net income of $1.29 million in the third quarter of 2021, bringing year-to-date net income through the first three quarters of the year to $4.59 million. Book value per share increased to $7.75 per share at the end of the quarter, compared to $7.48 at the previous quarter-end, and $6.62 the same time last year. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The Board is proud of the team for producing these year-to-date results, and confident the momentum will continue through year-end.”
The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $421 million, which included $82 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $19 million over the previous quarter, and growth of $106 million from Q3 2020. Deposits ended the quarter at $408 million which is an increase of $124 million from Q3 2020. “Our bank continues to grow as our talented team finds opportunities to expand in our vibrant local economies by providing a People First customer experience,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.
Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $4.5 million or 1.34% of loans less PPP balances. Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Proactively monitoring our borrowing relationships and maintaining our underwriting standards is key to the good portfolio performance to date.”
About Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, and a loan production office in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
For the nine months ended September 30:
2021
2020
Change
Net interest income
$16,711
$11,114
$5,597
50
%
Provision for loan losses
1,400
1,070
330
31
%
Mortgage banking income
1,172
377
795
211
%
Other noninterest income
603
438
165
38
%
Noninterest expenses
10,810
8,315
2,495
30
%
Net income before taxes
6,276
2,544
3,732
147
%
Tax provision
1,688
685
1,003
146
%
Net income
$4,588
$1,859
$2,729
147
%
At September 30:
2021
2020
Change
Loans
$420,832
$856,333
$(435,501
)
-51
%
Allowance for loan losses
4,530
3,168
1,361
43
%
Assets
550,658
916,695
(366,037
)
-40
%
Deposits
407,508
283,678
123,829
44
%
Stockholders' equity
40,639
32,296
8,343
26
%
Nonaccrual loans
673
-
673
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
673
-
673
Book value per share
7.75
6.62
1.13
17
%
Shares outstanding
5,246,306
4,875,122
371,184
8
%
Allowance to loans
1.08%
0.37%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
673%
-
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.16%
0.00%
Averages for the nine months ended September 30:
2021
2020
Change
Loans
$647,524
$544,329
$103,196
19
%
Earning assets
734,650
615,728
118,922
19
%
Assets
750,229
628,880
121,349
19
%
Deposits
396,046
253,851
142,195
56
%
Stockholders' equity
37,490
29,052
8,438
29
%
Loans to deposits
163%
214%
Net interest margin
3.04%
2.41%
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Income Statement
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Net interest income
$5,040
$5,680
$5,990
$5,556
$5,106
Provision for loan losses
300
600
500
-
500
Mortgage banking income
300
403
468
541
253
Other noninterest income
226
195
182
172
169
Noninterest expenses
3,500
3,760
3,549
4,646
3,695
Net income before taxes
1,766
1,918
2,592
1,622
1,332
Tax provision
478
515
695
432
357
Net income
$1,288
$1,403
$1,897
$1,190
$975
Period End Information
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Loans
$420,832
$541,392
$734,137
$819,117
$856,333
Deposits
407,508
404,899
390,133
348,181
283,678
Allowance for loan losses
4,530
4,221
3,620
3,169
3,168
Nonperforming loans
673
10
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)
(9
)
(1
)
49
(1
)
(1
)
Allowance to loans
1.08%
0.78%
0.49%
0.39%
0.37%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
673%
42301%
-
-
-
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.16%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Average Balance Information
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Loans
$475,672
$674,937
$795,479
$843,342
$833,805
Earning assets
604,581
752,334
849,729
892,737
892,726
Assets
619,559
768,735
865,093
908,173
907,075
Deposits
407,186
407,522
373,053
311,071
279,100
Stockholders' equity
39,789
38,003
34,623
32,757
31,055
Loans to deposits
117%
166%
213%
271%
299%
Net interest margin
3.31%
3.03%
2.86%
2.48%
2.28%
CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com