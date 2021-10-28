U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,589.74
    +38.06 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,651.49
    +160.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,420.16
    +184.32 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.48
    +40.99 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0083 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4550
    -0.3550 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,426.50
    +457.82 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.65
    +31.27 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Idaho First Bank
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MCCALL, Idaho, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company recognized net income of $1.29 million in the third quarter of 2021, bringing year-to-date net income through the first three quarters of the year to $4.59 million. Book value per share increased to $7.75 per share at the end of the quarter, compared to $7.48 at the previous quarter-end, and $6.62 the same time last year. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The Board is proud of the team for producing these year-to-date results, and confident the momentum will continue through year-end.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $421 million, which included $82 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $19 million over the previous quarter, and growth of $106 million from Q3 2020. Deposits ended the quarter at $408 million which is an increase of $124 million from Q3 2020. “Our bank continues to grow as our talented team finds opportunities to expand in our vibrant local economies by providing a People First customer experience,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $4.5 million or 1.34% of loans less PPP balances. Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Proactively monitoring our borrowing relationships and maintaining our underwriting standards is key to the good portfolio performance to date.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, and a loan production office in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

For the nine months ended September 30:

2021

2020

Change

Net interest income

$16,711

$11,114

$5,597

50

%

Provision for loan losses

1,400

1,070

330

31

%

Mortgage banking income

1,172

377

795

211

%

Other noninterest income

603

438

165

38

%

Noninterest expenses

10,810

8,315

2,495

30

%

Net income before taxes

6,276

2,544

3,732

147

%

Tax provision

1,688

685

1,003

146

%

Net income

$4,588

$1,859

$2,729

147

%

At September 30:

2021

2020

Change

Loans

$420,832

$856,333

$(435,501

)

-51

%

Allowance for loan losses

4,530

3,168

1,361

43

%

Assets

550,658

916,695

(366,037

)

-40

%

Deposits

407,508

283,678

123,829

44

%

Stockholders' equity

40,639

32,296

8,343

26

%

Nonaccrual loans

673

-

673

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

673

-

673

Book value per share

7.75

6.62

1.13

17

%

Shares outstanding

5,246,306

4,875,122

371,184

8

%

Allowance to loans

1.08%

0.37%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

673%

-

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.16%

0.00%

Averages for the nine months ended September 30:

2021

2020

Change

Loans

$647,524

$544,329

$103,196

19

%

Earning assets

734,650

615,728

118,922

19

%

Assets

750,229

628,880

121,349

19

%

Deposits

396,046

253,851

142,195

56

%

Stockholders' equity

37,490

29,052

8,438

29

%

Loans to deposits

163%

214%

Net interest margin

3.04%

2.41%


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Income Statement

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Net interest income

$5,040

$5,680

$5,990

$5,556

$5,106

Provision for loan losses

300

600

500

-

500

Mortgage banking income

300

403

468

541

253

Other noninterest income

226

195

182

172

169

Noninterest expenses

3,500

3,760

3,549

4,646

3,695

Net income before taxes

1,766

1,918

2,592

1,622

1,332

Tax provision

478

515

695

432

357

Net income

$1,288

$1,403

$1,897

$1,190

$975

Period End Information

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Loans

$420,832

$541,392

$734,137

$819,117

$856,333

Deposits

407,508

404,899

390,133

348,181

283,678

Allowance for loan losses

4,530

4,221

3,620

3,169

3,168

Nonperforming loans

673

10

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)

(9

)

(1

)

49

(1

)

(1

)

Allowance to loans

1.08%

0.78%

0.49%

0.39%

0.37%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

673%

42301%

-

-

-

Nonperforming loans to loans

0.16%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Average Balance Information

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Loans

$475,672

$674,937

$795,479

$843,342

$833,805

Earning assets

604,581

752,334

849,729

892,737

892,726

Assets

619,559

768,735

865,093

908,173

907,075

Deposits

407,186

407,522

373,053

311,071

279,100

Stockholders' equity

39,789

38,003

34,623

32,757

31,055

Loans to deposits

117%

166%

213%

271%

299%

Net interest margin

3.31%

3.03%

2.86%

2.48%

2.28%

CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Why Shares of Proto Labs Are Plunging Today

    It's not just Halloween decorations that are putting a fright into Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) investors today. As of 10:53 a.m. EDT, shares of Proto Labs had plummeted 18.5%. Overshadowing the fact that it reported a company quarterly record, Proto Labs missed the consensus revenue estimate of $127.3 million, and it reported sales of $125.3 million.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Rocketed 19% in the First Hour Today

    Shares of the online retailer took off after it reported earnings, but some key trends need to be addressed here.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Seems Overvalued and Large Players may Take Profits

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is clearly on a profit run, and the company is continuously surpassing expectations, which has led investors to pay more attention. In this article, we will examine if the stock price is too expensive in relation to the ability of AMD to produce future cash flows, and look at possible investment strategies that might occu

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) were tanking on Thursday after the company reported its earnings results for the third quarter. The biopharmaceutical company's stock is down 14.1% as of 1:34 p.m. EDT, likely due to the company missing revenue estimates for the quarter. The company also announced its CEO, John Maraganore, will be retiring at the end of 2021.

  • Why Ford stock may pop another 10%

    The Street is staying upbeat on new market darling, Ford.

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Is Bouncing Back After a Sharp Drop

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) went on a wild ride this morning, crashing 10% right when the markets opened only to rebound sharply. It appears the market quickly realized its knee-jerk reaction to the coal miner's third-quarter numbers was unwarranted. None of those numbers should have come as a surprise given that Peabody Energy had already announced preliminary Q3 numbers earlier in the month and reported in line today.

  • Why Exela Technologies Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped on Thursday after the company announced a debt tender offer to try to refinance its debt. Yesterday, Exela put out a press release for a tender offer for some of its outstanding debt securities. A tender offer is an offer from a company to its debtholders to repurchase a set amount of bonds at a predetermined price.

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Abandons Pinterest Acquisition?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Earnings roundup: Caterpillar, Ford, & eBay beat estimates - here's what this means for the stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest earnings from Caterpillar, Ford, and eBay.&nbsp;