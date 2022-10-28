U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

Idaho First Bank
·5 min read
Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank

MCCALL, Idaho, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $2.6 million through the first nine months of 2022. Year-to-date net interest income decreased from the same period in 2021 by $2.1 million. This decrease can be attributed to a $8.0 million decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest income, which was offset by additional income from non-PPP loan growth and improved earning asset yields. YTD 2022 net income has also been impacted by $565 thousand of one-time merger related expenses. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The board is proud of both the growth of the bank and the improving financial performance, net of PPP, posted through the first three quarters of 2022.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $459 million, which included $6 million in PPP loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $114 million from Q3 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $480 million which is an increase of $72 million from Q3 2021. “Continued balance sheet growth and improved net interest margin combined with an ongoing focus on effective expense management are responsible for the profitable year-to-date performance,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance remain consistently strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $5.4 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP and loans held for sale). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Our strong credit portfolio performance continued through the third quarter as we remain committed to maintaining our strong underwriting standards.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the nine months ended September 30:

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

Net interest income

$

14,572

 

 

$

16,711

 

 

$

(2,139

)

 

-13

%

 

Provision for loan losses

 

850

 

 

 

1,400

 

 

 

(550

)

 

-39

%

 

Mortgage banking income

 

278

 

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

(893

)

 

-76

%

 

Other noninterest income

 

753

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

150

 

 

25

%

 

Noninterest expenses

 

11,219

 

 

 

10,810

 

 

 

410

 

 

4

%

 

Net income before taxes

 

3,534

 

 

 

6,276

 

 

 

(2,742

)

 

-44

%

 

Tax provision

 

927

 

 

 

1,688

 

 

 

(761

)

 

-45

%

 

Net income

$

2,607

 

 

$

4,588

 

 

$

(1,981

)

 

-43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At September 30:

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

Loans

$

458,533

 

 

$

420,832

 

 

$

37,701

 

 

9

%

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

5,440

 

 

 

4,530

 

 

 

910

 

 

20

%

 

Assets

 

542,876

 

 

 

550,658

 

 

 

(7,782

)

 

-1

%

 

Deposits

 

479,734

 

 

 

407,508

 

 

 

72,226

 

 

18

%

 

Stockholders' equity

 

43,352

 

 

 

40,639

 

 

 

2,713

 

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

4,300

 

 

 

673

 

 

 

3,628

 

 

539

%

 

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

4,300

 

 

 

673

 

 

 

3,628

 

 

539

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

8.10

 

 

 

7.75

 

 

 

0.35

 

 

5

%

 

Shares outstanding

 

5,350,651

 

 

 

5,246,306

 

 

 

104,345

 

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to loans

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to nonperforming loans

 

126

%

 

 

673

%

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.94

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Averages for the nine months ended September 30:

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

Loans

$

423,501

 

 

$

647,524

 

 

$

(224,023

)

 

-35

%

 

Earning assets

 

528,821

 

 

 

734,650

 

 

 

(205,829

)

 

-28

%

 

Assets

 

545,388

 

 

 

750,229

 

 

 

(204,842

)

 

-27

%

 

Deposits

 

472,914

 

 

 

396,046

 

 

 

76,868

 

 

19

%

 

Stockholders' equity

 

43,799

 

 

 

37,490

 

 

 

6,309

 

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans to deposits

 

90

%

 

 

163

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

3.68

%

 

 

3.04

%

 

 

 

 

 


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

 

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Q3 2021

 

Net interest income

$

5,701

 

 

$

4,773

 

 

$

4,098

 

 

$

4,346

 

 

$

5,040

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

350

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

300

 

 

Mortgage banking income

 

45

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

300

 

 

Other noninterest income

 

292

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

226

 

 

Noninterest expenses

 

3,800

 

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

3,470

 

 

 

3,402

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

Net income before taxes

 

1,888

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

840

 

 

 

1,419

 

 

 

1,766

 

 

Tax provision

 

493

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

478

 

 

Net income

$

1,395

 

 

$

595

 

 

$

617

 

 

$

1,088

 

 

$

1,288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period End Information

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Q3 2021

 

Loans

$

458,533

 

 

$

433,409

 

 

$

411,475

 

 

$

398,999

 

 

$

420,832

 

 

Deposits

 

479,734

 

 

 

476,438

 

 

 

477,174

 

 

 

470,455

 

 

 

407,508

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

5,440

 

 

 

5,089

 

 

 

4,738

 

 

 

4,588

 

 

 

4,530

 

 

Nonperforming loans

 

4,300

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

673

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

43

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to loans

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

Allowance to nonperforming loans

 

126

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

692

%

 

 

673

%

 

Nonperforming loans to loans

 

0.94

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance Information

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Q3 2021

 

Loans

$

446,137

 

 

$

424,540

 

 

$

399,313

 

 

$

402,944

 

 

$

475,672

 

 

Earning assets

 

532,981

 

 

 

526,248

 

 

 

527,170

 

 

 

532,469

 

 

 

604,581

 

 

Assets

 

549,129

 

 

 

543,011

 

 

 

543,966

 

 

 

549,861

 

 

 

619,559

 

 

Deposits

 

483,480

 

 

 

469,957

 

 

 

465,104

 

 

 

437,040

 

 

 

407,186

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

44,717

 

 

 

43,676

 

 

 

42,986

 

 

 

41,262

 

 

 

39,789

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans to deposits

 

92

%

 

 

90

%

 

 

86

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

117

%

 

Net interest margin

 

4.24

%

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.15

%

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

3.31

%

 


