Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Results
MCCALL, Idaho, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The Company recognized after-tax net income of $2.6 million through the first nine months of 2022. Year-to-date net interest income decreased from the same period in 2021 by $2.1 million. This decrease can be attributed to a $8.0 million decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest income, which was offset by additional income from non-PPP loan growth and improved earning asset yields. YTD 2022 net income has also been impacted by $565 thousand of one-time merger related expenses. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The board is proud of both the growth of the bank and the improving financial performance, net of PPP, posted through the first three quarters of 2022.”
The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $459 million, which included $6 million in PPP loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $114 million from Q3 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $480 million which is an increase of $72 million from Q3 2021. “Continued balance sheet growth and improved net interest margin combined with an ongoing focus on effective expense management are responsible for the profitable year-to-date performance,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.
Credit quality and portfolio performance remain consistently strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $5.4 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP and loans held for sale). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Our strong credit portfolio performance continued through the third quarter as we remain committed to maintaining our strong underwriting standards.”
About Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
For the nine months ended September 30:
2022
2021
Change
Net interest income
$
14,572
$
16,711
$
(2,139
)
-13
%
Provision for loan losses
850
1,400
(550
)
-39
%
Mortgage banking income
278
1,172
(893
)
-76
%
Other noninterest income
753
603
150
25
%
Noninterest expenses
11,219
10,810
410
4
%
Net income before taxes
3,534
6,276
(2,742
)
-44
%
Tax provision
927
1,688
(761
)
-45
%
Net income
$
2,607
$
4,588
$
(1,981
)
-43
%
At September 30:
2022
2021
Change
Loans
$
458,533
$
420,832
$
37,701
9
%
Allowance for loan losses
5,440
4,530
910
20
%
Assets
542,876
550,658
(7,782
)
-1
%
Deposits
479,734
407,508
72,226
18
%
Stockholders' equity
43,352
40,639
2,713
7
%
Nonaccrual loans
4,300
673
3,628
539
%
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
4,300
673
3,628
539
%
Book value per share
8.10
7.75
0.35
5
%
Shares outstanding
5,350,651
5,246,306
104,345
2
%
Allowance to loans
1.19
%
1.08
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
126
%
673
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.94
%
0.16
%
Averages for the nine months ended September 30:
2022
2021
Change
Loans
$
423,501
$
647,524
$
(224,023
)
-35
%
Earning assets
528,821
734,650
(205,829
)
-28
%
Assets
545,388
750,229
(204,842
)
-27
%
Deposits
472,914
396,046
76,868
19
%
Stockholders' equity
43,799
37,490
6,309
17
%
Loans to deposits
90
%
163
%
Net interest margin
3.68
%
3.04
%
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Income Statement
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Net interest income
$
5,701
$
4,773
$
4,098
$
4,346
$
5,040
Provision for loan losses
350
350
150
100
300
Mortgage banking income
45
95
138
347
300
Other noninterest income
292
237
224
229
226
Noninterest expenses
3,800
3,950
3,470
3,402
3,500
Net income before taxes
1,888
806
840
1,419
1,766
Tax provision
493
211
223
331
478
Net income
$
1,395
$
595
$
617
$
1,088
$
1,288
Period End Information
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Loans
$
458,533
$
433,409
$
411,475
$
398,999
$
420,832
Deposits
479,734
476,438
477,174
470,455
407,508
Allowance for loan losses
5,440
5,089
4,738
4,588
4,530
Nonperforming loans
4,300
-
-
663
673
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
43
(9
)
Allowance to loans
1.19
%
1.17
%
1.15
%
1.15
%
1.08
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
126
%
-
-
692
%
673
%
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.94
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.17
%
0.16
%
Average Balance Information
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Loans
$
446,137
$
424,540
$
399,313
$
402,944
$
475,672
Earning assets
532,981
526,248
527,170
532,469
604,581
Assets
549,129
543,011
543,966
549,861
619,559
Deposits
483,480
469,957
465,104
437,040
407,186
Stockholders' equity
44,717
43,676
42,986
41,262
39,789
Loans to deposits
92
%
90
%
86
%
92
%
117
%
Net interest margin
4.24
%
3.64
%
3.15
%
3.24
%
3.31
%