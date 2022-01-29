U.S. markets closed

Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Results

Idaho First Bank
  • IDFB

MCCALL, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recognized net income of $1.09 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing net income for the year to $5.68 million. Book value per share increased to $7.98 per share at the end of the year, compared to $7.75 at the previous quarter-end, and $6.81 the same time last year. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The Board is proud of the performance posted in 2021 and recognizes the important contribution every member of the team made to achieve the results.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $399 million, which included $30 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $31 million over the previous quarter, and growth of $98 million over the same period last year. Deposits ended the quarter at $470 million which is an increase of $126 million over the same period last year. “Our team continues to find opportunities working with businesses in our communities by providing a People First customer experience,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At year-end the allowance was $4.6 million or 1.24% of loans less PPP balances. Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Our credit culture makes us work proactively with our customers so we recognize the risks they face as well as they do. This helps to minimize credit losses and provides for the best outcomes for everyone.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, and a loan production office in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com

Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

For the year ended December 31:

2021

2020

Change

Net interest income

$

21,057

$

16,670

$

4,387

26

%

Provision for loan losses

1,500

1,070

430

40

%

Mortgage banking income

1,518

917

601

66

%

Other noninterest income

832

610

222

36

%

Noninterest expenses

14,212

12,961

1,251

10

%

Net income before taxes

7,695

4,166

3,529

85

%

Tax provision

2,019

1,117

902

81

%

Net income

$

5,676

$

3,049

$

2,627

86

%

At December 31:

2021

2020

Change

Loans

$

398,999

$

819,117

$

(420,118

)

-51

%

Allowance for loan losses

4,588

3,169

1,418

45

%

Assets

554,746

884,437

(329,691

)

-37

%

Deposits

470,455

348,181

122,274

35

%

Stockholders' equity

42,632

33,848

8,783

26

%

Nonaccrual loans

663

-

663

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

663

-

663

Book value per share

7.98

6.81

1.17

17

%

Shares outstanding

5,344,686

4,967,294

377,392

8

%

Allowance to loans

1.15

%

0.39

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

692

%

-

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.17

%

0.00

%

Averages for the year ended December 31:

2021

2020

Change

Loans

$

585,877

$

619,491

$

(33,614

)

-5

%

Earning assets

683,689

685,359

(1,670

)

0

%

Assets

699,726

699,085

641

0

%

Deposits

406,378

268,234

138,144

52

%

Stockholders' equity

38,441

29,983

8,458

28

%

Loans to deposits

144

%

231

%

Net interest margin

3.08

%

2.43

%


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Income Statement

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Net interest income

$

4,346

$

5,040

$

5,680

$

5,990

$

5,556

Provision for loan losses

100

300

600

500

-

Mortgage banking income

347

300

403

468

541

Other noninterest income

229

226

195

182

172

Noninterest expenses

3,402

3,500

3,760

3,549

4,646

Net income before taxes

1,419

1,766

1,918

2,592

1,622

Tax provision

331

478

515

695

432

Net income

$

1,088

$

1,288

$

1,403

$

1,897

$

1,190

Period End Information

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Loans

$

398,999

$

420,832

$

541,392

$

734,137

$

819,117

Deposits

470,455

407,508

404,899

390,133

348,181

Allowance for loan losses

4,588

4,530

4,221

3,620

3,169

Nonperforming loans

663

673

10

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)

43

(9

)

(1

)

49

(1

)

Allowance to loans

1.15

%

1.08

%

0.78

%

0.49

%

0.39

%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

692

%

673

%

42301

%

-

-

Nonperforming loans to loans

0.17

%

0.16

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Average Balance Information

Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Loans

$

402,944

$

475,672

$

674,937

$

795,479

$

843,342

Earning assets

532,469

604,581

752,334

849,729

892,737

Assets

549,861

619,559

768,735

865,093

908,173

Deposits

437,040

407,186

407,522

373,053

311,071

Stockholders' equity

41,262

39,789

38,003

34,623

32,757

Loans to deposits

92

%

117

%

166

%

213

%

271

%

Net interest margin

3.24

%

3.31

%

3.03

%

2.86

%

2.48

%


