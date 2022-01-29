Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- IDFB
MCCALL, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The Company recognized net income of $1.09 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing net income for the year to $5.68 million. Book value per share increased to $7.98 per share at the end of the year, compared to $7.75 at the previous quarter-end, and $6.81 the same time last year. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The Board is proud of the performance posted in 2021 and recognizes the important contribution every member of the team made to achieve the results.”
The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $399 million, which included $30 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $31 million over the previous quarter, and growth of $98 million over the same period last year. Deposits ended the quarter at $470 million which is an increase of $126 million over the same period last year. “Our team continues to find opportunities working with businesses in our communities by providing a People First customer experience,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.
Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At year-end the allowance was $4.6 million or 1.24% of loans less PPP balances. Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Our credit culture makes us work proactively with our customers so we recognize the risks they face as well as they do. This helps to minimize credit losses and provides for the best outcomes for everyone.”
About Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, and a loan production office in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
For the year ended December 31:
2021
2020
Change
Net interest income
$
21,057
$
16,670
$
4,387
26
%
Provision for loan losses
1,500
1,070
430
40
%
Mortgage banking income
1,518
917
601
66
%
Other noninterest income
832
610
222
36
%
Noninterest expenses
14,212
12,961
1,251
10
%
Net income before taxes
7,695
4,166
3,529
85
%
Tax provision
2,019
1,117
902
81
%
Net income
$
5,676
$
3,049
$
2,627
86
%
At December 31:
2021
2020
Change
Loans
$
398,999
$
819,117
$
(420,118
)
-51
%
Allowance for loan losses
4,588
3,169
1,418
45
%
Assets
554,746
884,437
(329,691
)
-37
%
Deposits
470,455
348,181
122,274
35
%
Stockholders' equity
42,632
33,848
8,783
26
%
Nonaccrual loans
663
-
663
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due
-
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
663
-
663
Book value per share
7.98
6.81
1.17
17
%
Shares outstanding
5,344,686
4,967,294
377,392
8
%
Allowance to loans
1.15
%
0.39
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
692
%
-
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.17
%
0.00
%
Averages for the year ended December 31:
2021
2020
Change
Loans
$
585,877
$
619,491
$
(33,614
)
-5
%
Earning assets
683,689
685,359
(1,670
)
0
%
Assets
699,726
699,085
641
0
%
Deposits
406,378
268,234
138,144
52
%
Stockholders' equity
38,441
29,983
8,458
28
%
Loans to deposits
144
%
231
%
Net interest margin
3.08
%
2.43
%
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Income Statement
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Net interest income
$
4,346
$
5,040
$
5,680
$
5,990
$
5,556
Provision for loan losses
100
300
600
500
-
Mortgage banking income
347
300
403
468
541
Other noninterest income
229
226
195
182
172
Noninterest expenses
3,402
3,500
3,760
3,549
4,646
Net income before taxes
1,419
1,766
1,918
2,592
1,622
Tax provision
331
478
515
695
432
Net income
$
1,088
$
1,288
$
1,403
$
1,897
$
1,190
Period End Information
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Loans
$
398,999
$
420,832
$
541,392
$
734,137
$
819,117
Deposits
470,455
407,508
404,899
390,133
348,181
Allowance for loan losses
4,588
4,530
4,221
3,620
3,169
Nonperforming loans
663
673
10
-
-
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)
43
(9
)
(1
)
49
(1
)
Allowance to loans
1.15
%
1.08
%
0.78
%
0.49
%
0.39
%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
692
%
673
%
42301
%
-
-
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.17
%
0.16
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Average Balance Information
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Loans
$
402,944
$
475,672
$
674,937
$
795,479
$
843,342
Earning assets
532,469
604,581
752,334
849,729
892,737
Assets
549,861
619,559
768,735
865,093
908,173
Deposits
437,040
407,186
407,522
373,053
311,071
Stockholders' equity
41,262
39,789
38,003
34,623
32,757
Loans to deposits
92
%
117
%
166
%
213
%
271
%
Net interest margin
3.24
%
3.31
%
3.03
%
2.86
%
2.48
%