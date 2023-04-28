U.S. markets closed

Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces Q1 2023 Results

·6 min read
Idaho First Bank

MCCALL, Idaho, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Cooper commented, “We had overall strong performance in Q1 2023 as we continued to see balance sheet growth over both Q4 2022 and the year-ago quarter. Net Interest Income growth is strong over the last 12 months but increasing deposit costs resulted in a lower net interest margin in Q1 relative to Q4 2022. Our deposit balances grew at a faster pace than loan balances in Q1 2023 highlighting the strong work our team has done building relationships and focusing on our communities.”

First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022

  • Net Interest Income increased 36% from $4.10 million to $5.59 million as a result of both higher loan balances and improved net interest margin.

  • Net Income after tax increased 109% from $617,000 to $1.29 million which was also the result primarily of increased loan balances and improved net interest margin.

  • Noninterest expenses increased 14% to $3.94 million which was the result of an increase in personnel and other operating expense levels.

  • Customer-driven balance sheet growth continued as average loans increased 18% to $471 million, and average deposits increased 8% to $500 million.

  • Stockholder’s equity increased 10% to $46.6 million at period end, which was the result of earnings held in the company.

First Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022

  • Net Interest Income declined 9% from $6.14 million to $5.59 million, the result of higher cost of funds.

  • Net Income after tax decreased 35% from $1.66 million to $1.29 million driven primarily by the decrease in net interest margin.

  • Noninterest expenses declined 1% from $4.00 million to $3.94 million.

  • Balance sheet growth slowed from previous quarters, as average loans increased by 1% to $471 million, while average deposits increased 2% to $500 million.

Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The first quarter results reflect the good work of the team over the last 3 years. Our customers continue to support the bank as we remain focused on our community banking approach of delivering the best customer experience in each of our markets.”

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain historically strong. A commitment to remaining credit disciplined combined with proactive credit monitoring have resulted in continued strong credit portfolio metrics. The Bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $5.9 million or 1.24% of loans. Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Our credit and relationship teams continue to show great discipline around maintaining underwriting standards, and closely monitoring the performance of our borrowers.”

On January 31, 2022, the Company announced the signing of an agreement to sell 100% of the shares of Peak Bancorp Inc. to BAWAG Group, a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The announcement indicated the transaction required both IDFB shareholder and regulatory approval. IDFB shareholders completed their approval of the transaction in April 2022. The required regulatory approval is still pending.

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the quarter ended March 31:

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

 

Net interest income

$

5,588

 

 

$

4,098

 

 

$

1,490

 

 

36

%

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

200

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

50

 

 

33

%

 

 

Mortgage banking income

 

26

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

(112

)

 

-81

%

 

 

Other noninterest income

 

268

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

44

 

 

20

%

 

 

Noninterest expenses

 

3,943

 

 

 

3,470

 

 

 

473

 

 

14

%

 

 

Net income before taxes

 

1,740

 

 

 

840

 

 

 

899

 

 

107

%

 

 

Tax provision

 

450

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

227

 

 

102

%

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,290

 

 

$

617

 

 

$

672

 

 

109

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At March 31:

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

 

Loans

 

 

$

476,466

 

 

$

411,475

 

 

$

64,991

 

 

16

%

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

5,911

 

 

 

4,738

 

 

 

1,172

 

 

25

%

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

580,059

 

 

 

552,373

 

 

 

27,686

 

 

5

%

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

507,312

 

 

 

477,174

 

 

 

30,138

 

 

6

%

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

46,647

 

 

 

42,296

 

 

 

4,350

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

8.71

 

 

 

7.90

 

 

 

0.81

 

 

10

%

 

 

Shares outstanding

 

5,353,575

 

 

 

5,350,651

 

 

 

2,924

 

 

0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to loans

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Averages for the quarter ended March 31:

2023

 

2022

 

Change

 

 

Loans

 

 

$

470,617

 

 

$

399,313

 

 

$

71,304

 

 

18

%

 

 

Earning assets

 

556,012

 

 

 

527,170

 

 

 

28,842

 

 

5

%

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

572,022

 

 

 

543,966

 

 

 

28,056

 

 

5

%

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

500,159

 

 

 

465,104

 

 

 

35,056

 

 

8

%

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

47,837

 

 

 

42,986

 

 

 

4,851

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans to deposits

 

94

%

 

 

86

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

4.08

%

 

 

3.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

 

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

 

Net interest income

$

5,588

 

 

$

6,139

 

 

$

5,701

 

 

$

4,773

 

 

$

4,098

 

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

200

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

Mortgage banking income

 

26

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

Other noninterest income

 

268

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses

 

3,943

 

 

 

3,996

 

 

 

3,800

 

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

3,470

 

 

 

Net income before taxes

 

1,740

 

 

 

2,226

 

 

 

1,888

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

840

 

 

 

Tax provision

 

450

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,290

 

 

$

1,658

 

 

$

1,395

 

 

$

595

 

 

$

617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period End Information

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

 

Loans

 

 

$

476,466

 

 

$

479,571

 

 

$

458,533

 

 

$

433,409

 

 

$

411,475

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

507,312

 

 

 

497,406

 

 

 

479,734

 

 

 

476,438

 

 

 

477,174

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

5,911

 

 

 

5,711

 

 

 

5,440

 

 

 

5,089

 

 

 

4,738

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,300

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

-

 

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to loans

 

1.24

%

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

Allowance to nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

126

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.94

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance Information

Q1 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

 

Loans

 

 

$

470,617

 

 

$

467,973

 

 

$

446,137

 

 

$

424,540

 

 

$

399,313

 

 

 

Earning assets

 

556,012

 

 

 

539,094

 

 

 

532,981

 

 

 

526,248

 

 

 

527,170

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

572,022

 

 

 

555,157

 

 

 

549,129

 

 

 

543,011

 

 

 

543,966

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

500,159

 

 

 

488,349

 

 

 

483,480

 

 

 

469,957

 

 

 

465,104

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

47,837

 

 

 

46,309

 

 

 

44,717

 

 

 

43,676

 

 

 

42,986

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans to deposits

 

94

%

 

 

96

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

90

%

 

 

86

%

 

 

Net interest margin

 

4.08

%

 

 

4.52

%

 

 

4.24

%

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.15

%

 