Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces YTD 2022 Results

Idaho First Bank
·5 min read
  IDFB
Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank

MCCALL, Idaho, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $1.21 million through the first six months of 2022. Year-to-date net interest income decreased from the same period in 2021 by $2.8 million which can be attributed to a $6.1 million decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest income partially offset by non-PPP loan growth and improved net interest margin. YTD 2022 net income has also been impacted by $564,000 of one-time merger related expenses. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “Through the first six months of 2022, the entire team has remained focused on growing our customer relationships and delivering strong financial results.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $433 million, which included $8 million in PPP loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $105 million from Q2 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $476 million which is an increase of $71 million from Q2 2021. “The growth of both our balance sheet, and non-PPP revenue, highlights how our markets continue to respond to the People First approach our team takes, working to understand each opportunity thoroughly,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $5.1 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP and loans held for sale). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Strong credit quality is reflected in our portfolio performance, and our commitment to disciplined underwriting standards is unwavering.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com

 

Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended June 30:

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

Net interest income

$

8,872

 

 

$

11,671

 

 

$

(2,799

)

 

-24

%

 

Provision for loan losses

 

500

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

 

(600

)

 

-55

%

 

Mortgage banking income

 

234

 

 

 

871

 

 

 

(638

)

 

-73

%

 

Other noninterest income

 

461

 

 

 

377

 

 

 

84

 

 

22

%

 

Noninterest expenses

 

7,420

 

 

 

7,309

 

 

 

110

 

 

2

%

 

Net income before taxes

 

1,646

 

 

 

4,510

 

 

 

(2,864

)

 

-63

%

 

Tax provision

 

434

 

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

(776

)

 

-64

%

 

Net income

$

1,212

 

 

$

3,300

 

 

$

(2,088

)

 

-63

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At June 30:

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

Loans

$

433,409

 

 

$

541,392

 

 

$

(107,983

)

 

-20

%

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

5,089

 

 

 

4,221

 

 

 

869

 

 

21

%

 

Assets

 

543,285

 

 

 

683,693

 

 

 

(140,409

)

 

-21

%

 

Deposits

 

476,738

 

 

 

404,899

 

 

 

71,839

 

 

18

%

 

Stockholders' equity

 

42,209

 

 

 

39,209

 

 

 

3,000

 

 

8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due

 

-

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(10

)

 

-100

%

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

-

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

(10

)

 

-100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

7.89

 

 

 

7.48

 

 

 

0.41

 

 

5

%

 

Shares outstanding

 

5,350,651

 

 

 

5,239,589

 

 

 

111,062

 

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to loans

 

1.17

%

 

 

0.78

%

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

42301

%

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Averages for the six months ended June 30:

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

Loans

$

411,996

 

 

$

734,875

 

 

$

(322,879

)

 

-44

%

 

Earning assets

 

526,706

 

 

 

800,762

 

 

 

(274,056

)

 

-34

%

 

Assets

 

543,486

 

 

 

816,648

 

 

 

(273,162

)

 

-33

%

 

Deposits

 

467,544

 

 

 

390,383

 

 

 

77,161

 

 

20

%

 

Stockholders' equity

 

43,333

 

 

 

36,322

 

 

 

7,011

 

 

19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans to deposits

 

88

%

 

 

188

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

3.40

%

 

 

2.94

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Q3 2021

 

Q2 2021

 

Net interest income

$

4,773

 

 

$

4,098

 

 

$

4,346

 

 

$

5,040

 

 

$

5,680

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

350

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

100

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

600

 

 

Mortgage banking income

 

95

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

403

 

 

Other noninterest income

 

237

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

229

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

195

 

 

Noninterest expenses

 

3,950

 

 

 

3,470

 

 

 

3,402

 

 

 

3,500

 

 

 

3,760

 

 

Net income before taxes

 

806

 

 

 

840

 

 

 

1,419

 

 

 

1,766

 

 

 

1,918

 

 

Tax provision

 

211

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

331

 

 

 

478

 

 

 

515

 

 

Net income

$

595

 

 

$

617

 

 

$

1,088

 

 

$

1,288

 

 

$

1,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period End Information

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Q3 2021

 

Q2 2021

 

Loans

$

433,409

 

 

$

411,475

 

 

$

398,999

 

 

$

420,832

 

 

$

541,392

 

 

Deposits

 

476,438

 

 

 

477,174

 

 

 

470,455

 

 

 

407,508

 

 

 

404,899

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

5,089

 

 

 

4,738

 

 

 

4,588

 

 

 

4,530

 

 

 

4,221

 

 

Nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

673

 

 

 

10

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

43

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to loans

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

0.78

%

 

Allowance to nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

692

%

 

 

673

%

 

 

42301

%

 

Nonperforming loans to loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance Information

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Q3 2021

 

Q2 2021

 

Loans

$

424,540

 

 

$

399,313

 

 

$

402,944

 

 

$

475,672

 

 

$

674,937

 

 

Earning assets

 

526,248

 

 

 

527,170

 

 

 

532,469

 

 

 

604,581

 

 

 

752,334

 

 

Assets

 

543,011

 

 

 

543,966

 

 

 

549,861

 

 

 

619,559

 

 

 

768,735

 

 

Deposits

 

469,957

 

 

 

465,104

 

 

 

437,040

 

 

 

407,186

 

 

 

407,522

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

43,676

 

 

 

42,986

 

 

 

41,262

 

 

 

39,789

 

 

 

38,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans to deposits

 

90

%

 

 

86

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

117

%

 

 

166

%

 

Net interest margin

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.15

%

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

3.31

%

 

 

3.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


