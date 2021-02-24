A new peak in China Bakery Exhibition - All-China Bakery Association (ACBA) and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets reach a strategic cooperation

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 8, 2020, Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd. (IM Sinoexpo), founded by Informa Markets, and All-China Bakery Association (ACBA) announced that they have reached a strategic cooperation, jointly establishing Guangzhou Bohong International Exhibition Co., Ltd. This cooperation intends to operate the annual China Bakery Exhibition (CBE) and the future business expansion.

The signing ceremony included the All-China Bakery Association officials, Mr. Weng Guoxi, President; Mr. Chi Xiangdong, Executive Vice President; Ms. Kang Lina, Secretary-General; Mr. Shan Zhiming, Executive Deputy Secretary-General; Mr. Luo Lei, Director of the Exhibition Department, and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd. officials, Mr. Zhang Xueqiang, General Manager, and Ms. Chi Minhua, General Manager of Beijing Branch. The agreement marked a milestone for both parties to establish a stable and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

Founded in 1997, the China Bakery Exhibition (CBE) is the first professional exhibition in China's baking industry. Since its 7th edition in 2003, CBE takes place at Guangzhou Canton Fair Complex every May. The name was official changed to China Bakery Exhibition at the 9th exhibition in 2005. After 20+ years of exhibition experience, CBE has become a professional, popular, large-scale exhibition in China. The exhibition covers raw and auxiliary baking materials, additive companies, baking machinery and equipment, appliance and mold companies, baking and packaging equipment, as well as the entire industrial chain of the baking industry, including design and production, cold food chain logistics, and catering management training services. It attracted visitors and exhibitors from all over the world, especially Southern China and Southeast Asia.

Mr. Wu Weiquan, Honorary Chairman of the All-China Bakery Association, fully affirmed this strategic cooperation with high expectations, "The ACBA has been committed to promoting the baking industry in China with diversified industrial service models." As a leading exhibition organiser worldwide, Shanghai Sinoexpo has profound experience in the food exhibition industry. This cooperation has opened up a close connection in multiple dimensions; a green channel for the baking industry in China and the world, the integration of the baking and catering industry, and service upgrades for traditional industries and new functional platforms. On top of that, it brings international perspectives and better industrial resources to China's baking industry; thus creating a world-class platform for the baking industry development. With the organic growth in both platforms, the cooperation has opened up more opportunities for baking industrial restructuring, promoting the baking industry's integration and progress in China and the world.

Mr. Wang Mingliang, founder and director of Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd., stated that the strategic cooperation between IM Sinoexpo and All-China Bakery Association is crucial to both parties. The China Bakery Exhibition will help consolidate IM Sinoexpo's leading position in domestic food exhibitions. IM Sinoexpo owns Hotelex Shanghai, with a total exhibition area of 300,000 square meters, Shanghai Global Food Trade Show FHC, a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, and other flagship exhibitions. Expanding from Shanghai to Beijing, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and other places, IM Sinoexpo forms a comprehensive strategic system. The annual World Food Guangzhou Exhibition and Guangzhou International Food and Ingredients Exhibition further expand the IM Sinoexpo Food Exhibition portfolio. From 2018 to 2020, IM Sinoexpo has successively cooperated with Shanghai Franchise Exhibition (SFE), Shanghai International Canned Food and Raw Materials, Machinery and Equipment Expo, and Shanghai Hot Pot Food and Supplies Exhibition to create the food ecosystem from supplies, ingredients, ingredients to packaging and equipment. China Bakery Exhibition will add significant weight to IM Sinoexpo's expansion of the food ecosystem. Not only can IM Sinoexpo empower the China Baking Exhibition with the resources in the ecosystem, but also it can take full advantage of Informa Markets' rich global food sector resources to promote the domestic baking industry overseas.

After the signing, the two parties will prepare for the 24th China Bakery Exhibition held in Guangzhou Canton Fair Complex from May 24-26 this year. With the support of strong domestic demand and the ACBA extensive experience as well as IM Sinoexpo's advantages in exhibition management, the China Baking Exhibition will enter a new starting point, where China's baking industry is expected to flourish.

All China Bakery Association

Founded in 1996, All-China Bakery Association (ACBA) is a nationwide trade association under the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) leadership. Sun Fuling, Vice Chairman of China's National Political Consultative Conference (CNPCC), is the Honorary President of ACBA. Wilson Wu, Executive Director and General Manager of Maxim's Development (China) Ltd, is the President of ACBA. The association has more than 3,000 registered members, covering the entire industrial chain of the baking industry and other related fields. Thus, the association has become one of the most respected industry chambers. In the past 25 years, the association strives for excellence through gathering more service items for the industry and its members. Its traditional brands such as China Bakery Exhibition, the most influential exhibition brand in the baking industry, "Chinese Baking", with a total of 228 issues as of January 2021 and the only monthly publication in the baking industry, International Baking Information Network (China Baking Industry Portal), China Baking Industry Development Annual Conference, Industry Power, Midpoint Revival, Baking Impression, Baking Tour, Distributor Federation conference, etc., have established a good reputation in the industry.

Website: www.baking-china.com

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. is the first joint venture exhibitions company in China, founded by Informa Markets -- the world's largest events and exhibitions organisers and Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd in 1998. The total area of our trade shows covered 1,500,000 sq.m, which provided countless trade opportunities for almost 1 million buyers coming from all over the world in 2019. Our online platforms include 8 B2B portal websites, 2 B2P sourcing mini-programs, 4 information related Mini Program platforms and 2 APPs. Sinoexpo Informa Markets operates two branches in Beijing and Guangzhou and a joint venture exhibitions company with the local government, in Guzhen Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province. The total number of employees has exceeded 450.

Website: https://www.imsinoexpo.com/zh-cn

