U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,414.38
    -4.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.89
    -148.17 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,844.18
    +53.03 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.23
    +12.08 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.87
    -0.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.80
    +22.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.48 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9880
    +0.0330 (+1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5340
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,646.57
    +299.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.83
    +18.62 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.38
    -135.64 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

PEAK Event Services Announces Nichole Wardle as Vice President of Sales

·3 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK Event Services, the Northeast's leading tent and event rental provider, announced today that it has named Nichole Wardle as Vice President of Sales - Core Division. Wardle will lead PEAK's sales and business development efforts.

Nichole Wardle has been named Vice President of Sales - Core Division at PEAK Event Services. As VP of Sales, Wardle will lead PEAK&#x002019;s sales and business development efforts throughout the northeast.
Nichole Wardle has been named Vice President of Sales - Core Division at PEAK Event Services. As VP of Sales, Wardle will lead PEAK’s sales and business development efforts throughout the northeast.

Wardle joins PEAK with 20 years of sales and marketing expertise in the event and entertainment industry. Prior to joining PEAK, she played an integral role in the development of the Longwood Venues & Destinations brand where she was the Head of Sales & Marketing, overseeing revenue growth, data analysis, and creating structure during new venue acquisitions. Her leadership style focuses strongly on client relationships, team development, creating efficiencies and pushing the industry forward.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a team that already feels like coming home to family," said Wardle. "Being a client for the past 14 years I've watched the growth of the PEAK Event Services brand intimately. Now couldn't be a better time in my career to jump right in and analyze things from the other side."

Wardle has worked on hundreds of notable events across the east coast including movie productions, political campaigns, celebrity weddings, major city fundraisers, multi-day corporate events and more. She also spent time in Chicago and New York as Vice President of Private Events & Catering with the 16 On Center brand opening restaurants, food halls and concert venues.

"Throughout the years Nichole and I have worked together on many projects both as colleagues and as supply chain partners," said Jennifer Gullins, President and CEO of PEAK Event Services. "She's an out-of-the-box thinker, with bold ideas and a data driven management style that will help us to continue to reshape this business during the post-pandemic recovery. I'm excited for the opportunity to work with her again."

"I am thrilled to be back on the east coast to have the opportunity to work alongside Jennifer Gullins for a second time in my career," said Wardle. "She is a long-time industry confidant and overall well-respected leader you want to do big things with. I'm very excited to see what the future holds."

Notably, Wardle has taught adjunct at the University of Rhode Island for the Public Relations department where she mentored students and got them excited about careers in event management. She has also spoken on local and national panels about topics related to event trends and, earlier in her career, was named "Top 40 Under 40" by Providence Business News.

About PEAK: With over 70 years of experience in the event industry, PEAK Event Services is New England's leading tent and event rental resource. PEAK's goal of offering customers a full portfolio of unmatched products has been enhanced in recent years with the additional acquisitions of Table Toppers of Newton, Reserve Modern Event Rental, JG Willis, Be Our Guest and Newport Tent Company.

PEAK makes it easy for clients to plan, design and execute events. With five showrooms across New England, and more combined experience and expertise than any other event and tent rental company in the region, PEAK's people have established relationships with the area's most respected event planners, caterers, corporations, and venues. PEAK's unmatched selection of items—from tents and furniture to glassware and linens—create behind-the-scenes magic. PEAK is more than a rental company—they're a collaborative team with round-the-clock dedication to their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/PEAK Event Services)
(PRNewsfoto/PEAK Event Services)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peak-event-services-announces-nichole-wardle-as-vice-president-of-sales-301481546.html

SOURCE PEAK Event Services

Recommended Stories

  • Marriott Chairman J.W. Marriott Jr. to retire in May; David S. Marriott named successor

    Marriott International Inc. said Monday its Executive Chairman J.W. Marriott Jr. has decided to retire in May and will not stand for re-election to the board at its coming annual shareholder meeting. He will be succeeded by David S. Marriott who will become chairman of the board following the meeting. J.W. Marriott will be made Chairman Emeritus, also after the AGM. J.W. Marriott, Jr. "guided what was once a family-run root beer stand and restaurant business to a global hospitality company that

  • HP Inc. Appoints Brittany Masalosalo as its New Head of Government Relations

    February 11, 2021 /3BL Media/ HP recently announced its new Head of Government Relations, Brittany Masalosalo. Masalosalo is joining the worldwide Global Legal Affairs (GLA) leadership team and wil...

  • Toshiba to Hold Extraordinary Meeting in March on New Split Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. will hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting next month to gain feedback from investors on its revised separation plan, setting the stage for a showdown with activist stock holders that may oppose the Japanese conglomerate’s restructuring proposal.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Waver With Two-Year Bond Yield Near 1.6%: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is

  • BUSINESS PEOPLE: Partners launch new product from Siesta Key Hair Extensions

    Siesta Key Hair Extensions offers comfortable clip-in extensions in 14 custom colors. They are available at Assunta Salon, in Sarasota.

  • President Biden and Ukraine President Zelensky spoke Sunday about potential Russian invasion

    President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday after the White House warned that Russia could launch an invasion as early as this week. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports, then joins CBS News' Lana Zak with more from Kyiv.

  • Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund Duo Joins TruKKer’s Equity and Debt Round

    (Bloomberg) -- TruKKer, a Middle Eastern startup focused on logistics in the land freight sector, raised $96 million in fresh financing from investors including Abu Dhabi wealth funds ADQ and Mubadala Investment Co.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Waver With Two-Year Bond Yield Near 1.6%: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • How much Moderna stock Stephane Bancel owns and why he just sold $1.8 million of it

    This isn't the first time Moderna leaders have garnered public scrutiny for cashing in on company stock.

  • ‘I was treated unfairly by everyone’: Student loan lawsuit claims government and collectors cost borrowers tax refunds and Social Security checks

    By pushing borrowers into a process known as rehabilitation, borrowers were put in a precarious financial situation that could have easily been avoided, suit says.

  • Basic Forex Market Concepts

    You don't have to be a daily trader to take advantage of the forex market—every time you travel overseas and exchange your money into a foreign currency, you are participating in the foreign exchange, or forex, market. In fact, the forex market is the quiet giant of finance, dwarfing all other capital markets in its world. Despite this market’s overwhelming size, when it comes to trading currencies, the concepts are simple.

  • Weakness In High Yield Bond Signals More Volatility Ahead for The Stock Market

    The bearish divergence between high yield bond and S&P 500 shows the stock market weakness in advance.

  • Apollo’s $1.4 Billion Abu Dhabi Deal Marks Latest Gulf Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. signed a deal to invest $1.4 billion in Aldar Properties PJSC, its latest commitment to Abu Dhabi after agreements in recent years that spanned the emirate’s state energy company and one of its wealth funds.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Waver With Two-Year Bond Yield Near 1.6%: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Te

  • Oil Falls With Price Volatility Rising on Ukraine Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with prices growing increasingly volatile in the face of geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Waver With Two-Year Bond Yield Near 1.6%: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesThe global benchmark traded near $94 a barrel, while West

  • The Carry Trade Is Faltering, Just as It Began to Deliver Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Playbooks for emerging-market carry trades are getting redrafted as favored funding currencies gear up for gains, threatening to eat into investors’ returns.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Waver With Two-Year Bond Yield Near 1.6%: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesThe

  • Fed’s Bullard says economic outlook, including rate hikes, is not a ‘threat’ to stock market

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday he doesn't think the outlook for the economy and rate hikes are a threat to the stock market.

  • Zhenro Under Scrutiny; Developer Stocks Slide: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. dollar bonds and shares extended declines Monday after plunging last week on concerns about the planned redemption of a note.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Waver With Two-Year Bond Yield Near 1.6%: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesMoody’

  • How to Cut Financial Advisor Expenses

    Here’s a look at what you should pay for financial advice and investment management, what you should get for that price, and how you can pay less.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Crypto, stablecoin boom make digital dollar push more 'urgent': Treasury official

    Crypto's rapid adoption has made developing a central bank digital currency an "urgent" proposition, a top Treasury official told Yahoo Finance.

  • The Stock Market Hasn’t Looked This Cheap in Nearly Two Years

    The year’s top-performing S&P 500 sectors are those that ended 2021 with the lowest price-to-earnings ratios.