Peak Fintech Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Portnoy Law
·2 min read
Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Peak Fintech Group, Inc. ("Peak" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TNT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether peak issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Peak is the subject of a report which was published by Grizzly Research on October 4, 2021. According to this report, Peak’s acquisition of the Chinese firm Heartbeat was extremely suspicious, especially in regard to the fact that the organization paid by Peak in this transaction was not the registered owner of Heartbeat. It is alleged in this report that the actual owner of Heartbeat reported zero revenues in 2019 and 2020. It is alleged in this report that Peak’s claims about Heartbeat’s financial performance could not be substantiated by factual analysis. Additionally, it is alleged in this report that, in recent fiscal years, Peak inflated its revenue by up to 112%. Shares of Peak fell sharply following the publication of the report.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


