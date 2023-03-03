U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,005.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,051.00
    -11.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.00
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.11
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.10
    +9.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    +0.23 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    -0.99 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1981
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3230
    -0.3970 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,391.90
    -1,016.62 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.28
    -26.89 (-5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,959.51
    +15.47 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Peak Flow Meter Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4%, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 104.3 Million From 2023-2030, According To Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The market for Peak Flow Meters is the largest in the globe in North America, and Europe is the second largest market for Peak Flow Meter

Farmington, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Peak Flow Meter Market was valued at US$ 68.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 104.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. For asthma patients, a peak flow meter is a device comparable to a thermometer. This instrument is used to assess lung function within the body. It is a portable device that measures ventilation or respiratory flow measurement (PEFR) in order to detect asthma attacks, monitor the treatment of chronic asthma, and provide information on changes. The device aids in allergy diagnosis and the prevention of respiratory infections. However, high-flow radiation necessitates additional care and cleansing procedures in order to treat asthma and reduce the incidence of respiratory infections.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Peak Flow Meter Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Peak Flow Meter Market Recent Developments:

  • In January 2022, London-based company Smart Respiratory presented at Arab Health 2022 the first fully integrated 'smart' peak flow meter that allows patients to conveniently manage their asthma.

  • In April 2017, Teleflex Incorporated, a leading global provider of medical technology for critical care and surgery, introduced the AsthmaMD Peak Flow Meter to help monitor and measure lung function in people with asthma.

Peak Flow Meter Market Dynamics:

Since spirometers and other more advanced devices are replacing peak flow meters, our analysts think that the market isn't growing at all. They also think that North America and Europe hold a big share of the global peak flow meter market. More and more people want digital peak flow meters instead of mechanical ones because technology is becoming more and more important. Digital peak flow meters are becoming more popular because they are easy to find and give accurate readings. Since peak flow meters are easy to move, they are often used in homes.

Regional Outlook:

The market for Peak Flow Meters is the largest in the globe in North America due to the high prevalence of asthma, high patient awareness, and high healthcare expenditure per capita. Early disease detection and treatment are propelling the medical biotechnology market, which is anticipated to grow to become the largest Peak Flow Meter market in North America. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, approximately 24 million Americans have asthma, making it one of the most prevalent and expensive conditions in the region. Due to favorable government policies concerning healthcare infrastructure and awareness programs, Europe is the second largest market for maximal flowmeters. Europe is likely to have the largest Peak Flow Meter market due to the impact of climate change on the health of children and the elderly, which causes asthma, the common illness, etc. This is expected to be the largest market for Peak Flow Meters. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to expand at a quicker rate due to population growth, rising asthma mortality rates, lifestyle changes, rising patient awareness, and rising spending per capita. These factors contribute to the expansion of the Asia-Pacific peak flow meter market.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/49674/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

4.4% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 68.3 Million

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 104.3 Million

By Type

  • Electronic Meter

  • Mechanical Meter

By Applications

  • Peak Expiratory Flow Measurement

  • Forced Expiratory Volume Measurement

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Diagnostic Centres

  • Homecare Settings

By Companies

ResMed Corp., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Siemens., Vitalograph Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Hoffer Flow Controls, Inc., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt Ltd., Esko Industriesa, John C. Ernst Co., Inc., and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Peak Flow Meter Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
ResMed Corp., Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Siemens., Vitalograph Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Hoffer Flow Controls, Inc., Haag-Streit Holding AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt Ltd., Esko Industriesa, John C. Ernst Co., Inc., and Others.

On the Basis of Type:

  • Electronic Meter

  • Mechanical Meter

On the Basis of Application:

  • Peak Expiratory Flow Measurement

  • Forced Expiratory Volume Measurement

On the Basis of End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Diagnostic Centres

  • Homecare Settings

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Cloud Services Brokerage MarketThe Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market size was valued at USD 10.59 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 42.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.58% from 2022 to 2030. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market study, owing to exponential growth in adoption of cloud services across all types of businesses.

  • Online Corporate Meeting Services MarketThe Global Online Corporate Meeting Services Market Size Reached US$ 5.0 Billion In 2022, Expects The Market To Reach US$ 7.1 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 6.04% During 2022-2029. 40% of the market growth will occur in North America during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are major markets for North American online corporate meeting services. However, market growth in this region will be slower than that of the APAC market.

  • HVAC Services MarketThe Global HVAC Services Market stands at US$ 71.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to progress steadily at a CAGR of 6.2%. Asia Pacific dominates the HVAC systems market with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. Increasing urbanization, growing population, and increasing disposable income of consumers are the key success factors behind the region's tremendous growth over the years.

  • Pipeline Maintenance Services MarketThe global Pipeline Maintenance Services market size is expected to reach close to $34.8 Billion by 2030 with an annualized growth rate of 7.9% through the projected period. With the largest hydrocarbon pipeline infrastructure, the United States has been leading the market for several years. The market is expected to grow further at a healthy rate due to the expansion of oil and gas fields in the country. Thus, North America, accounting for 1.44 billion units in 2020, is expected to lead the pipeline and process services market going forward.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Bankers Pitch Arm IPO at $30 Billion to $70 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- As Arm Ltd. prepares for a highly-anticipated initial public offering this year, global investment banks are pitching a yawning range of valuations for the chip designer, from $30 billion to $70 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jo

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitter. E

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy for a Turnaround, According to an Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri is highlighting semiconductor stocks that should benefit from a turnaround in this key industry. The firm has Strong Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD and Outperform ratings on Intel, Marvell, and Qorvo. Pajjuri said during the last three upturns, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30% to 50% over a one- to two-year period.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.75% and 6.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Silvergate stock crashes after company delays annual report, reveals new losses

    Troubled lender Silvergate disclosed further losses on Wednesday and delayed the filing of its annual report as the fallout from its entanglement with the crypto industry continues.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Adobe (ADBE). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Will Snowflake Stock Keep Melting? Here's Where Key Support Is.

    Snowflake stock is under selling pressure after the company reported earnings. Here's where key support comes into play.