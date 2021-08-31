U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

Peak raises $75M for a platform that helps non-tech companies build AI applications

Ingrid Lunden

As artificial intelligence continues to weave its way into more enterprise applications, a startup that has built a platform to help businesses, especially non-tech organizations, build more customized AI decision making tools for themselves has picked up some significant growth funding. Peak AI, a startup out of Manchester, England, that has built a "decision intelligence" platform, has raised $75 million, money that it will be using to continue building out its platform as well as to expand into new markets, and hire some 200 new people in the coming quarters.

The Series C is bringing a very big name investor on board. It is being led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with previous backers Oxx, MMC Ventures, Praetura Ventures, and Arete also participating. That group participated in Peak's Series B of $21 million, which only closed in February of this year. The company has now raised $119 million; it is not disclosing its valuation.

(This latest funding round was rumored last week, although it was not confirmed at the time and the total amount was not accurate.)

Richard Potter, Peak's CEO, said the rapid follow-on in funding was based on inbound interest, in part because of how the company has been doing.

Peak's so-called Decision Intelligence platform is used by retailers, brands, manufacturers and others to help monitor stock levels, build personalized customer experiences, as well as other processes that can stand to have some degree of automation to work more efficiently, but also require sophistication to be able to measure different factors against each other to provide more intelligent insights. Its current customer list includes the likes of Nike, Pepsico, KFC, Molson Coors, Marshalls, Asos, and Speedy, and in the last 12 months revenues have more than doubled.

The opportunity that Peak is addressing goes a little like this: AI has become a cornerstone of many of the most advanced IT applications and business processes of our time, but if you are an organization -- and specifically one not built around technology -- your access to AI and how you might use it will come by way of applications built by others, not necessarily tailored to you, and the costs of building more tailored solutions can often be prohibitively high. Peak claims that those using its tools have seen revenues on average rise 5%; return on ad spend double; supply chain costs reduce by 5%; and inventory holdings (a big cost for companies) reduce by 12%.

Peak's platform, I should point out, is not exactly a "no-code" approach to solving that problem -- not yet at least: it's aimed at data scientists and engineers at those organizations so that they can easily identify different processes in their operations where they might benefit from AI tools, and to build those out with relatively little heavy lifting.

There have also been different market factors that have also played a role. Covid-19, for example, and the boost that we have seen both in increasing "digital transformation" in businesses, and making e-commerce processes more efficient to cater to rising consumer demand and more strained supply chains, have all led to businesses being more open to and keen to invest in more tools to improve their automation intelligently.

This, combined with Peak AI's growing revenues, is part of what interested SoftBank. The investor has been long on AI for a while; but it also has been building out a section of its investment portfolio to provide strategic services to the kinds of businesses that it invests in.

Those include e-commerce and other consumer-facing businesses, which make up one of the main segments of Peak's customer base.

Notably, one of its big, recent investments specifically in that space was made earlier this year also in Manchester, when it took a $730 million stake (with potentially $1.6 billion more down the line) in The Hut Group, which builds software for and runs D2C businesses.

“In Peak we have a partner with a shared vision that the future enterprise will run on a centralized AI software platform capable of optimizing entire value chains," Max Ohrstrand, senior investor for SoftBank Investment Advisers, said in a statement. "To realize this a new breed of platform is needed and we’re hugely impressed with what Richard and the excellent team have built at Peak. We’re delighted to be supporting them on their way to becoming the category-defining, global leader in Decision Intelligence.”

It's not clear that SoftBank's two Manchester interests will be working together, but it's an interesting synergy if they do, and most of all highlights one of the firm's areas of interest.

Longer term, it will be interesting to see how and if Peak evolves to be extend its platform to a wider set of users at the organizations that are already its customers.

Potter said he believes that "those with technical predispositions" will be the most likely users of its products in the near and medium term. You might assume that would cut out, for example, marketing managers, although the general trend in a lot of software tools has precisely been to build versions of the same tools used by data scientists for these less technical people to engage in the process of building what it is that they want to use.

"I do think it’s important to democratize the ability to stream data pipelines, and to be able to optimize those to work in applications," Potter added.

  • Rugged showcases its layout-printing construction robots

    Few robotics categories are poised to benefit more from the events of the past year than construction. Founded in 2018, Houston-based Rugged Robotics raised a $2.5 million seed round back in 2019. “We had a client that was pretty progressive looking,” said Consigli’s Jack Moran.

  • A Houston Photographer is Being Accused of Sexual Misconduct

    In this week's episode of Inside The Photographers Mind, we tackle some of the more pressing stories happening in the industry this week. Hosted by our Arts Culture Editor, Dan Ginn, the episode looks at serious allegations made against a Houston-based photographer. We'll also look at the topic of street photography ethics and a photo shared on Instagram that polarized the photography community.

  • China Is Cracking Down on Online Videogames. The Stocks Are Dropping.

    Rules that take effect on Wednesday will allow people under 18 to play an hour a day, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, and on public holidays.

  • There's Hope For Dogecoin To Rebound Above $0.30, Analysis Shows

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) saw a major price downturn recently, but recent charts give hope for a bullish reversal. What Happened: According to a CoinGape analysis, since Dogecoin hit its monthly high of $0.35, its price fell by about 20% but its price action over the last two weeks has drawn a bullish falling wedge on the daily candle chart. The report explains that "falling wedges are usually 80% of the time bullish as a breakout to the upside is needed to activate the pattern." In order for Doge

  • Apple and Google’s App Store Payment Dominance Threatened by World-First Law in South Korea

    The tech giants will have to allow alternative payment systems on their app stores and respect measures to prevent retaliation against app developers.

  • S.Korea's parliament passes bill to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases. It is the first such curb by a major economy on the likes of Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, which face global criticism for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%.

  • South Korea passes ‘Anti-Google law’ bill to curb Google, Apple in-app payment commission

    After a number of delays, South Korea’s National Assembly today voted to approve the passage of its “Anti-Google law.” Nicknamed after the search giant but more wide-ranging, the law will prevent Google and Apple from forcing developers to use their in-app billing systems when building apps for their two market-dominating app stores . This is the first time globally that a government has intervened to prevent Google and Apple from imposing their own payment rails on in-app purchases.

  • Telegram tops 1 billion downloads

    Popular instant messaging app Telegram has joined the elite club of apps that have been downloaded over 1 billion times globally, according to Sensor Tower. As is the case with the app's chief rival, WhatsApp, India is the largest market for Telegram. The world's second-largest internet market represents approximately 22% of its lifetime installs, Sensor Tower said.

  • South Korea will be first country to curb Google, Apple app-store payments

    South Korean lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday that will prevent Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems for in-app purchases, according to the Wall Street Journal.Why it matters: The bill, which will become the first law of its kind after it's signed by President Moon Jae-in, threatens to reduce Google and Apple's dominance over app developers and their access to commissions from in-app sales.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Facebook Workrooms brings the worst of in-person office life to virtual reality

    At this point in the pandemic, I would happily sit through a meeting that could have been an email if it meant being in the same room with a bunch of work friends. Only two other people at my office own, or will admit to owning, an Oculus Quest 2 headset, the $300 headset required to experience Workrooms in VR. Together we created a tiny focus group: This would be the first time we’d try to connect with others’ avatars in a virtual workspace.

  • Fintech and digital banking searches have been on the rise

    Four popular fintech brands have seen a surge in Google searches as they’ve gained a foothold in the banking industry.

  • Octane banks $2M for flexible billing software

    Akash Khanolkar and his co-founders met a decade ago at Carnegie Mellon University and since then went off in different directions. In Khanolkar’s case, he ran a cloud consulting business and saw how fast companies like Datadog and Snowflake were coming to market and dealing with Amazon Web Services.

  • Clay debuts a new tool to help people better manage their business and personal relationships

    A new startup called Clay, backed by $8 million in seed funding, has built a system designed to help you be more thoughtful with the people in your life, which operates somewhat like a personal CRM. With Clay, you build a collection of the people you meet by connecting your email and calendar with social apps, including Twitter and LinkedIn. Clay then populates each person's entry with all the relevant information you would need to recall for any future meeting -- ranging from their work history to latest tweets to the details on how you met and when you last communicated, among other things.

  • Korean 3D spatial data tool startup Urbanbase closes $11.1M Series B+ round

    Urbanbase, a Seoul-based company that develops a 3D spatial data platform for interior planning and design, announced today it has raised $11.1 million (13 billion won) in a Series B+ round as it scales up. This round of funding was led by Hanwha Hotels & Resorts, which is a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Corporation. Urbanbase, founded in 2013 by chief executive officer and a former architect Jinu Ha, has now raised $20 million (approximately 23 billion won) in total.

  • Apple, Google Mobile Dominance Faces Tough Test in South Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is expected to become the first country to pass a law ending Apple and Google’s domination of payments on their mobile platforms, setting a potentially radical precedent for their lucrative app store operations everywhere from India to the U.S.Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the effective duopoly controlling most of the world’s smartphones, face a raft of legislative measures in the U.S. rebuking their “gatekeeper control” and urging a curb on their power to dic

  • Windows 11 will be available on October 5th

    Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be released on October 5th for new and upgrading users.

  • And Now, Mario Kart Tracks In Flight Simulator

    We’ve seen how well Microsoft’s Flight Simulator handles interpreting real-world objects and landmarks, but what about something a little more…racy? Modder Illogicoma thought it would be neat to try importing Mario Kart tracks into the sim, and they’re right. It’s very neat.

  • Instagram will require users to provide their birthday

    Instagram will begin prodding users to share their birthday with the service, if they haven't already done so. The move is a part of Instagram's larger goal to create new safety features aimed at younger users, the company explains. This includes the teen privacy protections introduced earlier this year, as well as Instagram's longer-term plan to launch a version of its service aimed at users under the age of 13.

  • Square to launch a new paid subscription, Invoices Plus

    Square's popular free invoicing software is becoming the company's next big subscription service. The company is poised to announce a paid subscription offering called Invoices Plus, which will offer sellers a set of advanced features, including some that had previously been available with the free service. The service itself had been quietly introduced to individual sellers, but has not yet been publicly announced.

  • Xayn launches a desktop version of its ad-free, privacy-safe search

    Berlin-based Xayn, which as we reported last year is doing ad-free, personalized, privacy-safe search as an alternative to tracking and profiling adtech giants like Google, has expanded its product offering -- launching a desktop version (in beta for now). The desktop Xayn WebBeta is described as a "light web version" of the product with similar functionality to the mobile app -- though of course there are differences, such as not being able to literally swipe on content to signal interest/disinterest, as you do on Xayn's mobile apps. Xayn isn't a browser itself, per se, though it's crossing the streams a bit (and can self-describe as a "browsing engine") -- since, as well as private search, it also offers an in-app browsing experience by populating a feed with snippets of content organized in the form of a discovery/news feed.