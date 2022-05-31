U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Peak Support hires John Yanez as Senior Vice President of Client Services and Americas Operations

·3 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Support is excited to announce that it has hired John Yanez as Senior Vice President of Client Services and Americas Operations.

Peak Support- Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing (PRNewsfoto/Peak Support)
Peak Support- Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing (PRNewsfoto/Peak Support)

John brings over 25 years of senior level management experience in the business process outsourcing industry. In his role at Peak Support, John will be responsible for mentoring and leading our Client Services team, developing relationships with Peak Support clients, and helping clients reach their key metrics and objectives. In addition, he will lead Peak Support's growing U.S. operations team and oversee the launch of our new site in Colombia.

"I am excited and honored to be part of such an incredible organization and look forward to partnering with a very talented leadership team to deliver on our clients' needs and company goals," John said.

Prior to his role at Peak Support, John served as Head of Operations Senior Vice President of North America, Caribbean, and Honduras at Startek, a customer service outsourcing provider. Before his time at Startek, John was the Executive Vice President of Global Operations of Ibex, a customer experience outsourcer for companies in their growth phase. John was also the President and Chief Operating Officer of Qualfon, a global provider of outsourcing services. John has also held senior level management positions at Stream, TeleTech, InterSight Technologies and Equifax Canada. This deep level of knowledge within the outsourcing industry will be incredibly helpful as Peak Support goes through a rapid transition of growth.

"We are in a people business, and John is a leader who is deeply committed to people." said Jonathan Steiman, Peak Support's CEO and founder. "We are building a leadership team that will help us continue to scale 1, 2, 5 years into the future, and John is a key component of this team."

"John has worked at large BPOs. He's also worked at small BPOs and built them into big ones," said Hannah Steiman, Peak Support's Chief Operating Officer. "He has handled clients of all sizes, including some of the most demanding and complex clients in the world. We are thrilled that he is bringing his experience and expertise to Peak Support."

"We are looking forward to the exceptional leadership that John will be bringing to Peak Support. His guidance will be crucial as we move into our next phase of growth," said Jose Arenas, Director of Operations, Americas.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Peak Support is a rapidly growing services provider dedicated to providing exceptional support to high-growth companies. We offer a wide array of services including customer support, sales operations, and business process outsourcing.

We hire the best agents in the business, and we are relentlessly dedicated to helping our clients succeed. In the last year, Peak Support reached number 1,035 on the Inc. 5,000 list. Peak Support has been certified as a Great Place to Work and was recognized as a Top Global BPO by Clutch.

Company Name: Peak Support
Address: 678 Massachusetts Ave #901
City: Cambridge
State: MA
Zip Code: 02139
Phone Number: (866) 620-5538
Email: info@peaksupport.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peak-support-hires-john-yanez-as-senior-vice-president-of-client-services-and-americas-operations-301558191.html

SOURCE Peak Support

