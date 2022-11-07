U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,774.88
    +4.33 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,574.51
    +171.29 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,462.44
    -12.81 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.94
    +5.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.18
    +0.57 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.60
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.18 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9995
    +0.0034 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1970
    +0.0410 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0083 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7000
    +0.0460 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,730.34
    -522.52 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.56
    -3.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.04
    -31.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Peak Trust Company Continues Expansion with Grand Opening of Delaware Office

Peak Trust Company
·2 min read

Industry leader formally establishes east coast presence

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Trust Company (“Peak Trust”), a leading professional trust company specializing in structuring effective and efficient trust plans, announced its intent to expand into Delaware earlier this year. The company is now celebrating the opening of its first office in the state on Wednesday, at 3711 Kennett Pike Street in Greenville. Peak Trust will welcome members of the community to this event.

“It’s a privilege for Peak Trust to continue to serve communities in Delaware and across the east coast,” said Matt Blattmachr, President & CEO of Peak Trust Company. “We are deeply dedicated to our local communities, and we look forward to developing meaningful and lasting relationships with Delawareans.”

Peak Trust has already begun to lay its roots in Delaware this fall. The organization was pleased to recently support the Delaware Bankers Association’s annual Delaware Trust Conference as a gold sponsor and exhibitor.

The company has brought together an impressive team in the Delaware office, with several positions still open. Please visit https://www.peaktrust.com/expertise/careers/ for more details.

“This expansion is a great opportunity for the company,” said Andre Sears, Business Development Officer at Peak Trust. “Delaware is a hub for some of the most renowned business innovation in the world, but it also builds on Peak Trusts’ tradition of creating deep roots in communities.”

Jessica McCloskey also shared her thoughts on the company’s move to the community, “In my role as Director of the University of Delaware’s Trust Management minor, a leading program preparing professionals for the trust industry, I am pleased to welcome Peak Trust to Delaware, and I look forward to collaborating with Peak Trust to develop their talent pipeline to ensure growth and success.”

This expansion marks the third Peak Trust location. With support from its Alaska and Nevada offices, the Delaware office will cater to Peak Trusts’ budding East Coast market.

“Having recently celebrated our 25th year in business, Peak Trust’s goal always has been to provide bespoke and personalized financial services,” said Blattmachr. “We’re proud to help empower Delaware families, attorneys and financial advisors to make better decisions, protect assets from misuse, and ensure those assets are preserved and enhanced for the long-term.”

The Delaware Office Grand Opening is a public event. Please join Peak Trust this Wednesday, November 9th between 5:00-7:00 pm. Drinks and food will be provided. This is a great opportunity to network with peers and get to know the Peak Trust Company team.

About Peak Trust Company

Peak Trust Company, a professional trust company, serves estate planners looking for a professional corporate trustee with reliable and accessible expertise to help guide their client’s complex trust plans. Peak Trust Company offers the experience and sophistication to quickly and accurately establish trusts, backed by easy-to-use trust administration. Unlike traditional banks and trust companies, Peak Trust Company is focused on community and family. This facilitates a highly personalized delivery process tailored to specific needs and an unbundled service structure. For more information, please visit www.peaktrust.com.

CONTACT: Rachel Cohen Argyle 613.805.5822 rcohen@argylepr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Viatris (VTRS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Viatris (VTRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.88% and 1.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Is This the Week AMC Finally Bounces Back?

    A big movie and a potentially even bigger earnings report could breathe new life into AMC Entertainment stock.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Carvana Stock?

    Shares of online car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have fallen hard,  dropping 97% from their high. Unfortunately, Carvana is facing severe financial issues threatening the company's future. Nobody can be sure what will happen, but I'll break down the company's troubles to show you why the stock's risks aren't worth rolling the dice on now.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Stocks On The Rise: 12 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 12 best stocks that are on the rise. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. The Fed just bumped up interest rates by 75 basis points, the fourth time in a row. Effective […]

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 51.68%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Don't Race Out To Buy BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Plug Power (PLUG) This Earnings Season?

    Plug Power (PLUG) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 mREIT Industry Stocks to Bet on Amid Mortgage Market Mayhem

    While cooling housing activity and widening mortgage spread might lead to disappointing results in the near term, the REIT and Equity Trust industry participants like AGNC, LADR and ARR are better placed to ward off challenges.

  • Why You Should Buy Qualcomm Stock Despite 3 Major Challenges

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) just released numbers for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 (which ended September 25). Three key challenges currently hamper Qualcomm. When Qualcomm publishes this document, it offers investors some geographical context for its growth.

  • 3 Top Buys for November

    Three that I think are top buys in November are Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Despite Twilio's stock falling 84% this year, its business hasn't skipped a beat. In the third quarter, Twilio's organic revenue (which excludes revenue from acquisitions made in the past 12 months) rose 32% YOY (year over year).

  • Multiple Headwinds Hit NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the Third Quarter

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, trailing their benchmark indexes in the third quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -7.3% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned -14.4% net, Focus Composite returned […]

  • The Only 2 Index Funds in Warren Buffett's Portfolio -- and How They Could Make You Money

    Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.

  • Palantir Is Almost Ready to Boogie, But Which Way? Try This Trade

    On Monday morning Palantir Technologies released the firm's third quarter financial results. Palantir was an old favorite of mine going back to the very start of its life as a publicly traded company. Well, since the stock's apex in September 2021, the share price has fallen roughly 73%.

  • Facebook parent Meta reportedly planning large-scale layoffs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.