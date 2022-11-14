U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Peak Trust Company Makes Significant Donation to University of Alaska Anchorage

Peak Trust Company
·3 min read

Gift to support innovation, financial education and workforce development in the state

Matthew Blattmachr poses for a photo with fellow University of Alaska alumni from the Peak Trust Company team outside the company’s midtown offices.

From the left, Amber Gunn, Trust Officer, Matthew Blattmachr, President &amp; CEO, Daniel Grondahl, Investments Relationship Officer, Kelsey Baldridge, People Development Coordinator, Heather Dolan, Trust Assistant.
From the left, Amber Gunn, Trust Officer, Matthew Blattmachr, President & CEO, Daniel Grondahl, Investments Relationship Officer, Kelsey Baldridge, People Development Coordinator, Heather Dolan, Trust Assistant.

Anchorage, AK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Trust Company (“Peak Trust”) has announced a $50,000 donation made possible by the Horejsi Charitable Foundation to the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA). The donation will support the Finance Lab, an initiative of the College of Business and Public Policy (CBPP). The Finance Lab will open on UAA’s campus in Fall 2023 and is designed to support Alaska’s workforce development to ensure a thriving finance and accounting sector state-wide.

Peak Trust Company recently celebrated its 25th anniversary in business, proudly serving Alaskans from its Anchorage headquarters. Since its founding, Peak Trust has provided premiere fiduciary services and helped empower families to make better decisions and ensure their assets are preserved and increased for the benefit of the family’s legacy.

“Giving back to the Alaska and Anchorage communities is deeply woven into Peak Trust,” said Matthew Blattmachr, President & CEO of Peak Trust Company. “We are proud and honored to provide this gift to the UAA and the innovative work they’re doing for Alaska and its future generations. As a UAA alum, joined by six of my Peak Trust colleagues, I know firsthand the importance and academic rigor of this important institution.”

Specifically, the gift is designated to enhance the Finance Lab through state-of-the-art technology equipment, hi-tech furnishings, hardware, software, and subscription services.

“The Finance Lab positions UAA’s College of Business and Public Policy as a cutting edge hub for financial business education in the state,” said Linda Hulbert, University of Alaska Foundation Board Member. “Peak Trust’s investment is critical to the success of the lab and to preparing students for jobs in an important, high-growth field in Alaska’s economy."

“We greatly appreciate the generosity of Peak Trust,” said John Nofsinger, Dean of the College. “This critical infusion of financial support demonstrates Peak’s commitment to the University, our community and students, and UAA’s future as a center for financial excellence.”

About Peak Trust Company

Peak Trust Company is the brand for a group of affiliated federally and state-chartered trust companies headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. It serves estate planners looking for a professional corporate trustee, and who want reliable and accessible expertise to help them with their client’s complex trust plans. Peak Trust Company offers the experience and sophistication to help clients quickly and accurately establish trusts, backed by easy-to-use trust administration. Unlike traditional banks and trust companies, “trust” is Peak Trust Company’s core business. This enables Peak Trust Company to provide a highly customized delivery process tailored to clients’ specific needs and an unbundled service structure; providing everything clients need but only what they want.

For more information, please contact Mariam Hall at experts@peaktrust.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Rachel Cohen Argyle 613.805.5822 rcohen@argylepr.com


