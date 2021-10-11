PEAK6 InsurTech to Acquire We Insure Group, One of the Fastest Growing Insurance Franchises in the US

PEAK6 InsurTech and We Insure to expand tech-enabled agency model to deliver specialty property and casualty insurance solutions nationwide

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK6 today announced that its insurance operations subsidiary, PEAK6 InsurTech, has signed an agreement to acquire We Insure , a rapidly growing independent insurance franchise company. The acquisition will build on PEAK6’s acquisition of National Flood Services in 2018 and pending acquisition of Team Focus to position PEAK6 InsurTech as one of the nation’s leading providers of property and casualty insurance products, with a growing distribution network of franchises across the United States.



“Rooted in a shared understanding that agents power the insurance ecosystem, PEAK6 InsurTech and We Insure will be positioned to become an unstoppable force in the insurance industry,” said Deb Franklin , Co-CEO of PEAK6 InsurTech. “By combining our demonstrated expertise in insurance, technology and innovation with We Insure’s nationwide distribution network, we’re poised to deliver better value to customers as we rapidly scale our locations across the country.”

We Insure was established in 2009 and has evolved into one of the most trusted insurance franchise offerings in North America. After growing over 55% in 2020 and doubling its franchise footprint in 2021, the business model is attracting entrepreneurs with its vast carrier access, full customer service team, and turn-key support system. We Insure currently achieves a quarter billion in premiums through its more than 200 agencies in 26 states.

"This new relationship with PEAK6 will propel our ongoing strategy to offer outstanding support and growth opportunities for our franchisees. The massive distribution channel through our franchisees, combined with the capacity of its own products with MacNeill Group and Capacity Insurance (subsidiary of Team Focus), is what this industry really needs. We are excited to combine forces with PEAK6 InsurTech," said Philip Visali, Founder and CEO of We Insure. "Upon closing, our franchise owners will be able to leverage PEAK6 InsurTech’s advanced technology, niche carrier access, and back-end services as We Insure further accelerates growth and significantly expands its footprint nationwide.”

PEAK6 InsurTech will further strengthen We Insure’s carrier access, IT infrastructure, and agency support model, so agents can focus solely on growing and retaining customer relationships across personal and commercial lines. By combining the power of unmatched carrier access with innovative back-end technology, PEAK6 InsurTech and We Insure will deliver better value to customers, insurance company partners, and franchise owners.

