Peanut Allergy Pipeline Insight Report Proffers Clinical Trials Updates, Including Detailed Profiles of Emerging Drugs Along With Companies

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·7 min read

Approximately 10+ key companies are developing therapies for Peanut Allergy treatment. DBV Technologies has its drug candidates in the most advanced stage. The use of new biological compounds is considered to have the potential to treat the disease, which is expected to improve the treatment method in Peanut Allergy patients.

Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peanut Allergy Pipeline Insight Report Proffers Clinical Trials Updates, Including Detailed Profiles of Emerging Drugs Along With Companies

Approximately 10+ key companies are developing therapies for Peanut Allergy treatment. DBV Technologies has its drug candidates in the most advanced stage. The use of new biological compounds is considered to have the potential to treat the disease, which is expected to improve the treatment method in Peanut Allergy patients.

DelveInsight’s “Peanut Allergy Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Peanut Allergy pipeline landscapes. It comprises Peanut Allergy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Peanut Allergy therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Peanut Allergy pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Peanut Allergy Pipeline Report

  • Major companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AnaptysBio, DBV Technologies, HAL Allergy, Astellas Pharma, Mast Cell Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Cour Pharmaceutical Development, Prota Therapeutics, Novartis/Genentech, Allergy Therapeutics, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Intrommune Therapeutics, Camallergy, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Peanut Allergy treatment scenario.

  • In 2020 the FDA rejected DBV Technologies’ for peanut allergy treatment. The rejection came with a need for more testing due to concerns about patch adherence to the skin. In January 2021, DBV announced plans to get Viaskin approved in the US based on feedback from the FDA. First, the firm is modifying its skin patch to meet the FDA’s adherence concerns. Later this year, DBV will trial the best-performing modified patches in allergy sufferers to work towards FDA approval. If all proceeds well, Viaskin could reach the US market within the next 12 months.

  • CNP-201 is a biodegradable nanoparticle encapsulating peanut protein being developed by Cour Pharmaceuticals. It can potentially treat patients with peanut allergy by decreasing the requirement for strict peanut avoidance and decreasing the potentially fatal health risks associated with peanut allergy.

  • In September 2020, Allergy Therapeutics secured a virus-like particle (“VLP”) technology platform to broaden the vaccine pipeline through licensing agreements with Saiba AG and DeepVax GmbH. The company has initiated a study at Imperial College London to evaluate its virus-like particle (VLP) based peanut allergy vaccine candidate.

  • Prota Therapeutics is developing an innovative novel treatment for peanut allergy. The immune-modulating actions of PRT120 direct the immune system to respond differently to peanut allergen, supporting a tolerance-type response in place of an allergic response.

  • VE416 comprises clonal human commensal bacterial strains selected for their ability to reduce allergic responses and manufactured under cGMP conditions. In July 2019, Vedanta BioSciences announced the first patient was enrolled in the Phase I/II clinical study of VE416, conducted by Wayne Shreffler, chief of pediatric allergy and immunology and director of the Food Allergy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Peanut Allergy Clinical Trials Analysis

A Peanut Allergy is a reaction that occurs when the body mistakenly identifies peanuts as harmful substances.

Peanut Allergy Emerging Drugs

  • Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies

DBV is developing the Viaskin technology platform that offers biologically active compounds, including allergens, via intact skin. Viaskin is an electrostatic patch based on Epicutaneous Immunotherapy, or EPIT®, which administers an allergen directly onto the superficial layers of the skin to stimulate the immune system by explicitly targeting antigen-presenting cells without allowing passage of the antigen into the bloodstream. The firm is modifying its skin patch to address the FDA’s adherence concerns, and later this year, DBV will trial the best-performing modified patches in allergy sufferers to work towards FDA approval.

  • Omalizumab: Genentech/Novartis

Omalizumab is a recombinant, humanized, monoclonal antibody against human immunoglobulin E (IgE), which treats asthma and chronic idiopathic urticaria symptoms by limiting the allergic response Label. It inhibits IgE binding to receptors on mast cells and basophils, blocking the IgE-mediated secretion of inflammatory mediators from these cells. In August 2018, US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for omalizumab to prevent severe allergic reactions, including peanut, milk, egg, and others. Genentech and Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation are working closely with NIAID and the Consortium of Food Allergy Research to start a potentially pivotal study assessing the efficacy and safety of Xolair in multiple food allergies. It is currently being evaluated in the Phase III stage of development for treating Peanut Allergy patients.

  • Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Dupilumab is an IL-4R Antibody that is being developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with Sanofi for the treatment of Peanut Allergy. It is currently in the phase II stage of development.

  • CNP-201: Cour Pharmaceutical

CNP-201 is a biodegradable nanoparticle encapsulating peanut protein. It can treat Peanut Allergy patients by decreasing the requirement for strict peanut avoidance and reducing the potentially severe health risks associated with Peanut Allergy. It is currently in phase I/II stage of development.

  • VE416: Vedanta Biosciences

VE416 is an orally administered rationally-defined bacterial consortium candidate being developed for the potential food allergy treatment. VE416 comprises clonal human commensal bacterial strains selected for their ability to reduce allergic responses and manufactured under cGMP conditions. It is produced from pure, non-pathogenic clonal bacterial cell banks, which yield a standardized drug product in powdered form. The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial combined with vancomycin to treat patients with Peanut Allergy.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Peanut Allergy Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 10+ Key Players

  • Prominent Players: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AnaptysBio, DBV Technologies, HAL Allergy, Astellas Pharma, Mast Cell Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Cour Pharmaceutical Development, Genentech/Novartis, Allergy Therapeutics, Prota Therapeutics, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Intrommune Therapeutics, Intrommune Therapeutics, Camallergy, and many others.

  • Key Drugs Profiles: 10+ Products

  • Phases:

· Peanut Allergy Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)
· Peanut Allergy Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)
· Peanut Allergy Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)
· Peanut Allergy Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates
· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

  • Mechanism of Action:

· Microbiome modulators; Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants
· IgE receptor antagonists
· Immunomodulators
· Interleukin 13 inhibitors; Interleukin 4 inhibitors
· Th1 cell stimulants
· Immunosuppressants

  • Molecule Types:

· Gene therapy
· Monoclonal Antibody
· Small molecule
· Peptides
· Polymer

  • Route of Administration:

· Intravenous
· Parenteral
· Oral
· Subcutaneous
· Intradermal
· Topical

  • Product Types:

· Monotherapy
· Combination
· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Peanut Allergy Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

  • What are the current options for Peanut Allergy treatment?

  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Peanut Allergy?

  • How many are Peanut Allergy emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Peanut Allergy?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Peanut Allergy market?

  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

  • What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Peanut Allergy?

  • What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Peanut Allergy therapies?

  • What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Peanut Allergy?

  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Peanut Allergy?

Table of Contents

1

Peanut Allergy Report Introduction

2

Peanut Allergy Executive Summary

3

Peanut Allergy Overview

4

Peanut Allergy Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Peanut Allergy Therapeutics Assessment

6

Peanut Allergy – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

7

Peanut Allergy Late Stage Products (Preregistration)

7.1

Viaskin Peanut: DBV Technologies

8

Peanut Allergy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

9

Peanut Allergy Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

9.1

CNP-201: Cour Pharmaceutical

10

Peanut Allergy Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

10.1

Peanut-NE01 vaccine: BlueWillow Biologics

11

Peanut Allergy Inactive Products

12

Peanut Allergy Key Companies

13

Peanut Allergy Key Products

14

Peanut Allergy Unmet Needs

15

Peanut Allergy Market Drivers and Barriers

16

Peanut Allergy Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17

Peanut Allergy Analyst Views

18

Appendix

19

About DelveInsight

Get a customized pipeline report @ Peanut Allergy Drugs Pipeline Report

Other Reports

Browse Blog Posts

About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


