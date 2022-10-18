U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

Peanut Butter Market Size to Grow by USD 1.35 Bn, Offline to be Major Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The peanut butter market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The health benefits associated with peanut butter are driving the peanut butter market growth. However, factors such as the risk of allergic reactions may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology.

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Specialty stores offer various brands and product portfolios. These stores are preferred by many consumers for purchasing health products such as peanut butter. Therefore, the demand for peanut butter products through this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The peanut butter market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete on the basis of type, price, and quality of products. The competition in the market is intense. Hence, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Scope

The peanut butter market report covers the following areas:

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the peanut butter market, including Algood Food Co., China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, Galdisa USA Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kroger Co., ManiLife, Mars Inc., Nuts N More, NuttZo LLC, Peanut Butter and Co., Pip and Nut Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Sonya Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Leavitt Corp., Unilever PLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist peanut butter market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the peanut butter market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the peanut butter market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of peanut butter market vendors

Related Reports

Lactose-Free Butter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers lactose-free butter market segmentation by application (household and commercial) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The lactose-free butter market share growth in the household segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Mango Butter Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers mango butter market segmentation by application (food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The mango butter market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Peanut Butter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.9

Regional analysis

North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Algood Food Co., China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, Galdisa USA Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kroger Co., ManiLife, Mars Inc., Nuts N More, NuttZo LLC, Peanut Butter and Co., Pip and Nut Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Sonya Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Leavitt Corp., Unilever PLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Algood Food Co.

  • 10.4 China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Dr. August Oetker KG

  • 10.6 Hormel Foods Corp.

  • 10.7 Kroger Co.

  • 10.8 Post Holdings Inc.

  • 10.9 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • 10.10 The J.M Smucker Co.

  • 10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peanut-butter-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-35-bn-offline-to-be-major-revenue-generating-distribution-channel-segment---technavio-301650979.html

SOURCE Technavio

