Peanut Butter Market Size to Grow by USD 1.35 Bn, Offline to be Major Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The peanut butter market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The health benefits associated with peanut butter are driving the peanut butter market growth. However, factors such as the risk of allergic reactions may challenge the market growth.
Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Geography
Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment
The offline segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Specialty stores offer various brands and product portfolios. These stores are preferred by many consumers for purchasing health products such as peanut butter. Therefore, the demand for peanut butter products through this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The peanut butter market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete on the basis of type, price, and quality of products. The competition in the market is intense. Hence, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions.
Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Scope
The peanut butter market report covers the following areas:
Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the peanut butter market, including Algood Food Co., China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, Galdisa USA Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kroger Co., ManiLife, Mars Inc., Nuts N More, NuttZo LLC, Peanut Butter and Co., Pip and Nut Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Sonya Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Leavitt Corp., Unilever PLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd.
Peanut Butter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist peanut butter market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the peanut butter market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the peanut butter market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of peanut butter market vendors
Peanut Butter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.9
Regional analysis
North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Algood Food Co., China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, Galdisa USA Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kroger Co., ManiLife, Mars Inc., Nuts N More, NuttZo LLC, Peanut Butter and Co., Pip and Nut Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Sonya Foods Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Leavitt Corp., Unilever PLC, and Windmill Organics Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Algood Food Co.
10.4 China Kunyu Industrial Co. Ltd.
10.5 Dr. August Oetker KG
10.6 Hormel Foods Corp.
10.7 Kroger Co.
10.8 Post Holdings Inc.
10.9 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
10.10 The J.M Smucker Co.
10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.
10.12 Unilever PLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
