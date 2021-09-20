U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.26
    -78.73 (-1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,020.37
    -564.51 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,706.88
    -337.09 (-2.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.27
    -54.60 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.99
    -0.98 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +13.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3290
    -0.0410 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    -0.0069 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4700
    -0.4250 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,801.47
    -3,971.99 (-8.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.02
    -39.36 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,906.85
    -56.79 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Senior Managing Director, Market President

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
·2 min read

PGCConboy

Diane Conboy, Senior Managing Director, Market President, Peapack-Gladstone Bank
Diane Conboy, Senior Managing Director, Market President, Peapack-Gladstone Bank
Diane Conboy, Senior Managing Director, Market President, Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Bedminster, NJ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Diane Conboy, Senior Managing Director, Market President. Operating out of the Bank’s newest private banking location in Red Bank, New Jersey, she will lead a team of commercial private bankers, providing high-touch, personal client service, along with wealth and deposit solutions for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) businesses throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

With 35 years of financial services experience focused on C&I lending and new business development, Ms. Conboy previously served as Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market Banking at M&T Bank. She was responsible for new business with large-revenue companies of $20 million to $1 billion, and for maximizing portfolio cross-sell opportunities to drive profitability. Prior to that, as Senior Vice President/Team Leader, Middle Marketing Banking Group at The Provident Bank, she increased profitability by creating new business development opportunities in a diverse client base in Central New Jersey. Ms. Conboy also served as Vice President, OceanFirst Bank; Vice President, Summit Bank; and as Assistant Vice President, Operations Manager, NatWest Home Mortgage Corporation.

Ms. Conboy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting from Montclair State University and serves as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Middlesex County College.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $5.8 billion and assets under management/administration (with Peapack Private Wealth Management) of $9.8 billion as of June 30, 2021. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande fears send stock market tumbling: Here’s what investors need to know about the China property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 5 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • Dow skids 500 points as fear of market contagion from China’s Evergrande intensifies

    U.S. stocks fall sharply on Monday but are off their worst levels of the session, as investors parse the potential collapse of a property developer in China. Investors also were positioning ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee Sept. 21-22 meeting.

  • Dow Jones Plunges 550 Points On China Property Fears; AMD, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 550 points Monday on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla stock sold off sharply.

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall St. sinks amid China's Evergrande contagion fears, US debt politics

    Stocks are grappling with a confluence of risks that are shaking confidence, and adding to September's downward trend.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Time and again, patience has proven to be a winning strategy on Wall Street. What's more, you don't need a boatload of cash to build wealth on Wall Street. Arguably the no-brainer buy of the week (to hold for many years to come) is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Growing Risk of 20% Drop in S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge of more than 20% in U.S. stocks is looking more like a real possibility, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson.While it’s still a worst-case scenario, the bank said that evidence is starting to point to weaker growth and falling consumer confidence. In a note on Monday, the strategists laid out two directions for U.S. markets, which they dubbed as “fire and ice.” In the fire outcome, the more optimistic view, the Federal Reserve pulls away stimulus

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. Growth stocks are typically volatile, giving investors more chances to buy the dip without waiting for a general market downturn. Connected home-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped into the spotlight last year when people shifted from gym visits to at-home activities.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $44,000 as Global Selloff Hits Crypto Market

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are falling on contagion fears from the mounting problems at property giant China Evergrande Group.

  • Could This News Spark a Turnaround for Ocugen?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were flying high earlier this year. The company signed a deal with India's Bharat Biotech for co-commercialization rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S. The Bharat product was close to market. Since then, Ocugen learned it wouldn't win the right to sell the vaccine in the U.S. as soon as it had hoped.