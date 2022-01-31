U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Peapod Digital Labs Goes Virtual in Search of Diverse-Owned Brands

Peapod Digital Labs
·2 min read

New partnership will provide virtual platform for local and national diverse-owned vendors to showcase their products to the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs (PDL) is giving certified, diverse-owned businesses nationwide the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA through a series of curated virtual events. Teaming up with Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Range Me, PDL will host four virtual events throughout the year where merchants from the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA will meet with potential new suppliers to learn about their expertise and offerings. The events, which will be hosted quarterly, are strategically timed throughout the year to allow vendors the best opportunity to win business from Ahold Delhaize USA brands.

"Peapod Digital Labs continues to take purposeful steps to provide pathways for diverse-owned suppliers to expand their relationships with the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA," said JJ Fleeman, President, Peapod Digital Labs. "By partnering with ECRM RangeMe, we hope to accelerate and scale the process of onboarding products from diverse-owned suppliers in a more efficient and impactful way than ever before.”

Certified minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with products or services in the listed categories can apply by Monday, Feb. 7, for consideration.

Once applications for the event are submitted, representatives from Ahold Delhaize USA companies will review and select vendors for the virtual event. Suppliers not chosen for the event will still be accessible through the RangeMe registration tools and may be reviewed by Peapod Digital Labs again in the future as business needs change. The application can be found here.

The first event is scheduled for March 14 – 18, 2022. Subsequent events will be held in May, July, and October.

About Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs is the digital and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, which includes Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

About ECRM
ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With over 27 years of experience, ECRM’s programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around with world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets, and foodservice. ECRM also owns RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Theresa Funk
(616) 813-9970


