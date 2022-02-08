U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.00
    +31.13 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,412.07
    +320.94 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,152.20
    +136.54 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.70
    +24.10 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.09
    -2.23 (-2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9600
    +0.0440 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6000
    +0.5200 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,107.25
    -675.04 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.09
    -34.77 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Peapod Digital Labs Names Ian Prisuta as Senior Vice President of Private Brands

Peapod Digital Labs
·2 min read

Ian Prisuta Headshot

Peapod Digital Labs names Ian Prisuta as senior vice president of Private Brands.
Peapod Digital Labs names Ian Prisuta as senior vice president of Private Brands.
Peapod Digital Labs names Ian Prisuta as senior vice president of Private Brands.

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapod Digital Labs, the digital, commercial and e-commerce arm of the Ahold Delhaize USA brands, announced that Ian Prisuta joined the company as Senior Vice President, Private Brands. Prisuta will lead the team responsible for delivering a full suite of private brands services from new product development to innovation, product packaging and design, quality, product integrity and sustainability to the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA.

“We are proud to welcome Ian to the company,” says JJ Fleeman, President, Digital and Commercial Services, Peapod Digital Labs. “I am confident that Ian’s leadership and experience will enable us to deliver products with compelling price and product positioning and a story that surprises and inspires customers, especially during a continued time of growth for the private brand sector.”

Prisuta will have responsibility for the full suite of private brand products, including Taste of Inspirations, Nature’s Promise, CareOne and other private labels.

Prisuta brings more than two decades of industry experience, including 20 years at retailer Giant Eagle, and a deep knowledge of merchandising, category planning and strategic development. Most recently, Prisuta worked as a Senior Advisor for Boston Consulting Group. He is an accomplished business executive with extensive experience leading transformations across multiple areas within the retail supermarket business.

“I’m excited to join the team and continue my career in such a dynamic part of the retail industry,” said Prisuta. “Private label products represent a unique opportunity for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA. Customers’ lives are constantly in motion, trying to find ways to have more convenience, more value, more options related to additives, ingredients or health. Private brands can play a big role in that, and I’m excited to be part of defining what that looks like with the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA.”

When he isn’t working, Ian enjoys spending time outdoors with his family. He has passion for helping others and dedicates time to supporting his church, his community and helping underprivileged youth through educational non-profits. Prisuta has a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University.

About Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs is the digital, e-commerce and commercial engine of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA. As the innovation lab for the U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, Peapod Digital Labs promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the changing needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand, regardless of when, where and how consumers choose to shop. Learn more at www.peapoddigitallabs.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Theresa Funk
(616) 813-9970

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27c43e98-61be-4f67-944a-6ca4c671f8e6


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Ford, GM Warn Dealers: Charge Above Sticker Price and Face Repercussions

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • Judge dismisses fired Amazon worker's lawsuit alleging discrimination

    U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner rejected Smalls' claim that Amazon had fired him because he is Black and had opposed discriminatory COVID-19 policies. Smalls' allegation that Amazon subjected a largely non-white workforce to conditions inferior to that of its mostly white managers, by failing to provide necessary protective gear, failed on the merits as well, Kovner said. Smalls had no immediate comment.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Amazon Care expands nationwide

    Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday that Amazon Care, the tech giant's virtual health service, has expanded nationwide. In-person services are coming to 20 additional cities in 2022, including New York City, Miami and San Francisco. In-person services are already available in Washington D.C. and seven cities, including Baltimore, Seattle and Los Angeles. Amazon Care launched in 2019. The service was made available for employers in 2021. According to Amazon, the service provides a wide variety of u

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • European Electricity Prices Soar as France Cuts Nuclear Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaEuropean electricity prices jumped after the region’s biggest producer cut its nuclear output target for a second time in a month, the latest sign that this winter’s ene

  • Is Facebook Repeating Alphabet's Biggest Mistake?

    In 2015, Google announced it would rebrand as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), signaling the company's intentions to be more than just a suite of ad-driven products. Investors cheered the move, sending the stock up 4%, and Google management said the decision was modeled after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, designed to create a conglomerate of thriving tech businesses. Google split Alphabet into two primary segments: Google, which included its ad businesses including YouTube and Google-branded hardware; and other bets, which was made up of "moonshots" like autonomous vehicle start-up Waymo that aimed to solve some of the world's biggest problems.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • NFT, crypto startup Alchemy raises $200M in venture capital, hits unicorn status

    Silicon Valley-based Alchemy has raised $200 million, making it the latest cryptocurrency startup to achieve unicorn status, the company announced on Tuesday.

  • 'Matrix Resurrections' co-producer sues Warner Bros. over disappointing box office profits

    A new lawsuit by Village Roadshow Entertainment Group argues a same-day streaming release harmed the film’s success in theaters.

  • Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

    LONDON (Reuters) -An EU-funded certification scheme using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution. The Circular System for Assessing Rare Earth Sustainability or CSyARES is due to be ready in about three years, the Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA) and Dutch supply chain traceability firm Circularise said. The scheme is part of Europe's quest to jump start domestic output of super-strong rare earth magnets used in EVs.