Pearce named UNCP assistant athletic communications director

Sep. 8—PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke Assistant Athletics Director Morgan Sheehan announced on Friday that former baseball student-athlete and assistant coach Alex Pearce has joined the athletics department in a full time role as the Assistant Athletic Communications Director.

After logging time as a key player for the UNC Pembroke baseball team from 2009-12, Pearce spent eight seasons on the coaching staff for the Black & Gold. A former catcher and pitcher, Pearce worked primarily with the catchers, while also assisting with recruiting, camp coordination and field maintenance. He also served as the first base coach on game days.

"I am so excited that Alex has joined the communications team," said Sheehan. "He is someone who loves UNC Pembroke, is a big sports guy, and is a hard worker. I have no doubt that he will excel in this profession and I am looking forward to taking our department to new heights with his contributions."

A Rocky Mount native, Pearce was a defensive standout for the Braves, compiling nearly 600 putouts and committing just 11 errors in 669 career defensive chances. He played in 105 games over his four-year career in the Black & Gold, including 45 games behind the dish in UNCP's run to the 2011 Peach Belt Conference Tournament title, as well as the first NCAA postseason berth in school history.

"15 years ago, Coach (Paul) O'Neil took a chance on a me as a baseball player, and I'm so grateful that Dick Christy and Morgan Sheehan have done the same for me again," said Pearce. "UNCP has always felt like home, so I'm excited to be back as a part of BraveNation, and ready to get to work in this new role."

Pearce hung up his catcher's mitt in favor of a spot on the mound as a senior and did not disappoint. He made 13 starts for the Braves in 2012 and tallied a team-best eight wins (8-4) and a 3.86 ERA, while also striking out 54 batters in 86-1/3 innings of work. All told, he helped the Braves to nearly 150 wins (145-62) during his tenure in Pembroke.

Pearce graduated with his bachelor's degree in physical education from UNC Pembroke in 2012 and earned his master's degree in sport administration from UNC Pembroke in 2017.

Pearce and his wife, Libby, have one daughter, Emery.