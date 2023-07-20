Pearl Gull Iron (ASX:PLG) investors are sitting on a loss of 19% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Pearl Gull Iron Limited (ASX:PLG) share price is down 29% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 12%. Pearl Gull Iron hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Pearl Gull Iron hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that Pearl Gull Iron finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Our data indicates that Pearl Gull Iron had AU$7.0m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2022. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But since the share price has dived 29% in the last year , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Pearl Gull Iron's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Pearl Gull Iron's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Pearl Gull Iron's TSR, at -19% is higher than its share price return of -29%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 12% in the last year, Pearl Gull Iron shareholders might be miffed that they lost 19%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 6.7%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pearl Gull Iron better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Pearl Gull Iron (including 5 which are potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

