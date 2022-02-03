U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

Pearl Meyer Promotes Four Industry Veterans to Managing Director

·3 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer has promoted four rising industry leaders from principal to managing director: Ryan Hourihan, Robert James, Matt Molberger, and Jane Park.

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. (PRNewsfoto/Pearl Meyer)

Pearl Meyer promotes four industry veterans to Managing Director

"Jane, Matt, Rob, and Ryan all share the hallmarks of a top-tier consultant," said Pearl Meyer CEO Beth Florin. "They each provide consistently thoughtful and creative strategy-based solutions and above-and-beyond levels of client service. Not only are they helping clients achieve business goals and manage myriad talent concerns, they are opening new avenues of business growth for our own firm and demonstrating significant leadership as we all adjust to the new challenges and opportunities of the last few years. Pearl Meyer and our clients alike will continue to benefit from their expertise and distinctive skillsets."

Ryan Hourihan, based in Los Angeles, has a unique perspective and deep experience helping privately owned companies that seek to compete with publicly traded firms. His clients include Fortune 500 organizations and small- and medium-sized businesses across an array of industries. Hourihan is a former co-founder of Echelon Compensation Partners, which was acquired by Pearl Meyer in 2019. He is a Certified Executive Compensation Professional, a frequent industry speaker and author, and leads the firm's research and publication of its annual Pearl Meyer/NACD Director Compensation Report.

Robert James, based in Bozeman, MT, specializes in emerging and high-growth companies and IPO and SPAC transactions with in-depth knowledge of the needs of technology and life sciences firms. He is also a former co-founder of Echelon Compensation Partners. James is a Certified Executive Compensation Professional and a Certified Equity Professional, an international designation focused on taxation, accounting, securities laws, and administration of equity-based incentive programs. He is a frequent contributor to Pearl Meyer publications, including Founder Compensation: The Data Only Take You So Far.

Matt Molberger, based in Boston, is primarily focused on working with companies in the biotech/life sciences and technology sectors to navigate their annual compensation cycle and all phases of the organization's unique life cycle. In addition to benchmarking, plan design, and strategic alignment, he also helps companies determine how to communicate their compensation stories. Molberger has a played a large role in the mentorship and development of Pearl Meyer's Northeast-based analyst staff and is the regional staffing manager. He is a frequent contributor to programs with the National Association of Corporate Directors, including Five Building Blocks for a Better Compensation Committee.

Jane Park, based in New York, works with companies of all sizes and ownership structures and has unique experience consulting to large and multinational oil and gas, chemicals, and industrials clients, and consumer discretionary companies, among many other industries. She is a frequent advisor for those engaged in M&A transactions. Park is a Certified Executive Compensation Professional and a frequent Pearl Meyer author. She is a recurring panelist for numerous programs with the Women Corporate Directors Foundation, and a core researcher and contributor to the landmark Pearl Meyer/WCD Thought Leadership Commission report Work Has Changed: How Boards Navigate Disruption and Drive Human Capital Transformation.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is the leading advisor to boards and senior management on the alignment of executive compensation with business and leadership strategy, making pay programs a powerful catalyst for value creation and competitive advantage. Pearl Meyer's global clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, not-for-profit, and private companies to the Fortune 500 and FTSE 350. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, New York, Rochester, and San Jose.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pearl-meyer-promotes-four-industry-veterans-to-managing-director-301474847.html

SOURCE Pearl Meyer

