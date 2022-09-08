U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

Pearl TV and iWedia Team to Fast Track the Development and Time to Market of New Smart TVs and Devices for the Android TV Marketplace

·6 min read

Setting a new standard in over-the-air television, NEXTGEN TV's trajectory expands further in a growing ecosystem of partnerships and accelerator programs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, and iWedia, part of Zappware Entertainment Group International (ZEGI) and provider of world-class software solutions for connected TV devices, have launched a fast track program that adds new ATSC 3.0 A/344 interactive features. The program accelerates and streamlines the path for adoption of NEXTGEN TV technology by consumer electronic makers producing smart TVs and related devices at volume in the Android TV marketplace.

Pearl TV (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV)
Pearl TV (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV)

"Android TV is one of the most versatile operating systems in existence, powering smart televisions and streaming boxes for nearly a decade," stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "With a loyal, tech-savvy and content-loving consumer base, this platform enables Android TV manufacturers to onboard quickly and accelerate their introduction of compelling NEXTGEN TV consumer features with sophisticated SoC technology powered by iWedia. We're excited that we can come together with iWedia and usher in affordable-cost televisions that consumers desire."

iWedia's robust ATSC 3.0 software stack includes an advanced media player and browser that enriches the interactive features and capabilities developed by Pearl TV and the Pearl Network Consortium. Television system on chip (SoC) manufacturers in the Android TV domain will benefit from iWedia's agnostic operating system and a streamlined process of enabling consumer features with Pearl's pre-integrated SoC solutions. Additionally, IoT and in-vehicle infotainment capabilities equip not only television manufacturers, but vehicle manufacturers and broadcasters, too, with even more freedom to layer in these consumer desired elements.

"NEXTGEN TV has proven to be one of the fastest growing new technologies introduced to consumers and this partnership with Pearl TV opens up a seat at the table for Android TV manufacturers," commented Hans-Juergen, CEO of iWedia. "We are proven pioneers in Android TV, recently surpassing six million operating system deployments, and we're thrilled to partner with Pearl TV and help manufacturers who want to streamline and accelerate their introduction of products with this cutting-edge broadcast technology."

NEXTGEN TV sets are proliferating, currently with approximately 110 models available at retail offered by Hisense, Sony, Samsung and LG starting at $599. Now broadcasting in more than 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 60% of viewers in the U.S. by the end of 2022. And consumer interest in the new technology is strong, too: according to recent research by Magid, 85% of viewers without a NEXTGEN TV are likely to purchase one in the next year.

Contributing to that awareness are new resources that consumers can use to see if NEXTGEN TV is on air in their city, and an e-commerce page for model research and purchase. An informative video of the "Johnson Family," reflects their delight in the interactive and personal features, in addition to dialogue enhancement, consistent volume and cinema-quality sound enabled by the Dolby Audio experience integrated within.

About NEXTGEN TV
NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's (ATSC's) standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting the best combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed.

NEXTGEN TV delivers stunning 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, enhanced internet content on demand, and better audio enabled by Dolby Audio technologies, which includes movie theater-quality sound, added voice clarity provided by Dolby's Voice +, and consistent volume across channels. Pearl TV and iWedia's platform supports all these NEXTGEN TV feature sets.

Pearl TV and iWedia's platform will be pre-certified for compliance with the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) NEXTGEN TV logo requirements, A3SA Security and the RUN3TV Application platform—ensuring that manufacturers are meeting the highest standards around authenticity and security.

NEXTGEN TV at IBC Show
NEXTGEN TV and corresponding interactive web platform, RUN3TV, will have a prominent presence at the IBC Show, Sept. 9-12, in Amsterdam. Pearl TV's managing director, Anne Schelle, will take the stage as a panelist in "The John Logie Baird Lecture - The State of the TV Business and the Next 5 Years," on Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., room E1002.  Media and analysts interested in meeting with Pearl TV may contact pearltv@havasformula.com, or visit at the Yotta Media Labs booth, Stand: 1.C37h, where the RUN3TV application will be showcased. iWedia will be located at Hall5, A79.

Follow NEXTGEN TV IBC Show 2022 highlights on Twitter @WatchNextGenTv.

Consumers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.watchnextgentv.com, which offers a guide to cities already on the air, where signals will soon be rolling out, and available television models.

To sign up for iWedia's NEXTGEN TV platform, please contact: info@iwedia.com.

About iWedia
iWedia S.A, part of Zappware Entertainment Group International (ZEGI), provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in Android TV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services out of our development centers in Serbia. We are proud to serving major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions.

In addition to stand-alone components giving support to latest versions of DVB, ATSC, ARIB, ISDB-T, HLS, DASH, MHEG-5, HbbTV, CI Plus, TR-069, (amongst others), iWedia offers complete solutions for all kinds of TV devices (OTT / IPTV / Broadcast STBs, Smart TVs, tablets, phones, game consoles). Dubbed Teatro, these solutions are available on RTOS, Linux and Android platforms and are pre-integrated with leading service and delivery platforms, CA/DRM systems, and chipsets

iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high-volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade, Novi Sad and Nis, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Germany, France, Singapore, India and South Korea.

Please visit www.iwedia.com for more information.

About Pearl TV  
Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

 

iWedia
iWedia
The NEXTGEN TV logo is an unregistered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association and is used by permission. (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV)
The NEXTGEN TV logo is an unregistered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association and is used by permission. (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pearl-tv-and-iwedia-team-to-fast-track-the-development-and-time-to-market-of-new-smart-tvs-and-devices-for-the-android-tv-marketplace-301620662.html

SOURCE Pearl TV

