Pearlescent Pigment Market - Industry Analysis by Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges with Fastest Growing Regions and Segments, 139 Report Pages
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEARLESCENT PIGMENT MARKET value is set to grow by USD 389.8 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Although the excellent functional properties will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Some of the important characteristics of pearlescent pigments include - high acid and alkali resistance, increased temperature bearing capacity, improved light stability, bad electrical conductance, and improved resistance to ultra-violet radiation. Pearlescent pigments have a transparent appearance and higher refractive index when compared to other common pigments. Thus, all these improved characteristics and functionalities increase the demand for the pearlescent pigment market, especially in industrial applications.
However, one of the most important threats to the growth of the pearlescent pigment market is the increased prices for raw materials such as mica flakes, titanium dioxide, and borosilicate. In March 2021, Clariant AG increased the price for pigments globally due to the price surge of raw materials like copper and titanium dioxide. This can significantly impact the growth rate of the market.
Pearlescent Pigment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Pearlescent Pigment Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:
Pearlescent Pigment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
Altana AG
BASF SE
DIC Corp.
Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd.
Geotech International B.V.
Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd.
L Arca Srl
Merck KGaA
NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD.
Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Co. Ltd.
RIKA Technology Co. Ltd.
Sinoparst Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
Smarol Industry Co. Ltd.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.
Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd.
The pearlescent pigment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on new product launches and increasing investments in R&D to compete in the market.
Pearlescent Pigment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist pearlescent pigment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pearlescent pigment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pearlescent pigment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pearlescent pigment market vendors
Pearlescent Pigment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 389.8 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.32
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Altana AG, BASF SE, DIC Corp., Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd., Geotech International B.V., Guangxi Chesir Pearl Material Co. Ltd., L Arca Srl, Merck KGaA, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO. LTD., Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd., Pritty Pearlescent Pigments Co. Ltd., RIKA Technology Co. Ltd., Sinoparst Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., and Zhejiang Ruicheng New Materials Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
