Get a pearly white smile with CVS' new custom teeth whitening kit

CVS just released its new custom whitening system for your brightest smile ever.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With wedding season and plenty of summer holidays approaching, we all want to look our best—and a bright smile can help. CVS just released a new Custom Teeth Whitening Kit, making brightening your teeth at home that much easier. It claims to be just as effective as in-office dental treatments for a fraction of the price.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

The kit is a personalized system that features customized trays that allow for optimal comfort and targeted whitening. It can be used in just three easy steps—the first is to create impressions of your upper and lower teeth and send them back in the mail. Within 7 to 14 days, your customized trays and tube of whitening gel will be mailed back to you to begin anm at-home whitening experience specifically designed for your teeth.

The new CVS Health teeth whitening kit allows you to brighten your teeth at home in just three simple steps.

The new kit is already receiving rave reviews. One 5-star review mentions that it's "fast, easy to use and convenient" and that there's "no need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a whitening kit from the dentist's office anymore." Another review cites how effective the kit is in brightening teeth. "Not only did they appear whiter, but they also felt smoother and looked healthier overall," it reads.

The kit is available for in-store pickup or delivery straight to your door, and CVS is currently offering a deal of buy one, get one 40% off. If you're a CarePass holder, you can also enjoy a $26 discount. Be sure to grab yours while you can.

$130 at CVS

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: CVS Custom Teeth Whitening Kit: Shop the new at-home system