Get your pearly whites right with this CVS deal—save 20% on a custom teeth whitening kit

Get your pearly whites right with this CVS deal.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Taking care of your teeth is important, and you can make them really shine with this dazzling deal from CVS. Right now, you can save big on the retailer's custom teeth whitening kit to ensure that your pearly whites stay white.

$103.99 at CVS (Save $26)

►Way Day 2023: Shop 30+ best Wayfair deals on outdoor patio furniture and grills

Typically listed at $129, you can get this custom whitening kit for 20% off today, bringing its price tag $26 down to $103.99. According to CVS, this kit can be completed in three simple steps and is just as effective as teeth whitening treatments in your dentist's office. To get started, you create impressions of your upper and lower teeth at home and then mail them out using a provided prepaid shipping box and label. In one to two weeks you'll receive your custom trays back as well as one 0.65-ounce tube of professional-strength whitening gel.

►Mother's Day 2023 gift guide: 60 best Mother's Day gift ideas any mom will love

The trays will provide a comfy, custom fit to your teeth and ensure that the whitening gel reaches the areas in need of the most treatment. Plus, you can get this teeth whitening kit shipped right to you or pick it up at select CVS stores.

So, to keep your smile shining, check out this teeth whitening deal at CVS. We're not sure how long this deal will last, making it the perfect time to save on it before the markdowns go missing.

$103.99 at CVS (Save $26)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: CVS deal: Get 20% off this custom teeth whitening kit from CVS