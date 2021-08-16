U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.70
    +0.70 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,534.12
    +18.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,763.38
    -59.52 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.20
    -14.91 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.39
    -1.05 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2500
    -0.0470 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3841
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2150
    -0.3550 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,422.49
    +190.72 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.67
    -16.92 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Pearson to pay $1M fine for misleading investors about 2018 data breach

Carly Page
·2 min read

Pearson, a London-based publishing and education giant that provides software to schools and universities has agreed to pay $1 million to settle charges that it misled investors about a 2018 data breach resulting in the theft of millions of student records.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement on Monday after the agency found that Pearson made “misleading statements and omissions” about its 2018 data breach, which saw millions of student usernames and scrambled passwords stolen, along with the administrator login credentials of 13,000 schools, district and university customer accounts.

The agency said that in Person's semi-annual review filed in July 2019, the company referred to the incident as a “hypothetical risk,” even after the data breach had happened. Similarly, in a statement that same month, Pearson said the breach may include dates of birth and email addresses, when it knew that such records were stolen, according to the SEC.

Pearson also said that it had "strict protections" in place when it actually took the company six months to patch the vulnerability after it was notified.

“As the order finds, Pearson opted not to disclose this breach to investors until it was contacted by the media, and even then Pearson understated the nature and scope of the incident, and overstated the company’s data protections,” said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Cyber Unit. “As public companies face the growing threat of cyber intrusions, they must provide accurate information to investors about material cyber incidents.”

While Pearson did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement, Pearson agreed to pay a $1 million penalty — a small fraction of the $489 million in pre-tax profits that the company raked in last year.

A Pearson spokesperson told TechCrunch: “We're pleased to resolve this matter with the SEC. We also appreciate the work of the FBI and the Justice Department to identify and charge those responsible for a global cyberattack that affected Pearson and many other companies and industries, including at least one government agency."

Pearson said the breach related to its AIMSweb1.0 web-based software for entering and tracking students’ academic performance, which it retired in July 2019. "Pearson continues to enhance its cybersecurity efforts to minimize the risk of cyberattacks in an ever-changing threat landscape," the spokesperson added.

To guard against data loss and misuse, the cybersecurity conversation must evolve

Education software maker Pearson says data breach affected thousands of accounts in the US

Recommended Stories

  • Pearson to pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors, U.S. SEC says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -London-based Pearson PLC will pay $1 million to settle charges it misled investors about a 2018 cyber intrusion involving the theft of millions of student records, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Monday. The educational-publishing firm did not admit nor deny the regulator's charges, the SEC said, but in 2019 the firm disclosed in its annual report that the data breach may have included birth dates and email addresses, when, in fact, it knew that such records were stolen. Pearson also said at the time that it had "strict protections" in place, but failed to patch the critical vulnerability for six months after it was notified, the SEC found.

  • Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

    Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake there and a death toll that has reached 1,297. Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as accusations that money raised following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti never reached those in need, will make fundraising for the nation even tougher. Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that deploys emergency response teams to work with first responders in disaster areas, said the first briefing his teams in Haiti and the Dominican Republic had with support teams in the United States was about security.

  • Uganda anti-pornography law dropped after backlash

    Legislation branded the "anti-miniskirt" law is annulled by Uganda's Constitutional Court.

  • Every Amazon Fire tablet is on sale right now — here's the one I think you should get

    Before you even look at an iPad, you really need to consider one of Amazon's tablets. Here's why.

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.

  • Sonos Stock Is Surging. A Patent-Suit Win Against Google Lifts Hopes.

    Shares of audio-hardware firm Sonos are soaring after a U.S. International Trade Commission judge ruled in its favor against Google.

  • Apple ordered to pay $300 million in LTE patent dispute

    Apple has been ordered to pay $300 million to Optis for allegedly violating patents for LTE cellular tech.

  • Fired Merrill Lynch Advisor Sentenced to 3.5 Years Over $3 Million Fraud

    The sentencing came almost two years after Marcus Boggs was arrested at an airport prior to boarding an international flight.

  • Florida company got free labor by shorting healthcare workers $93,000 in pay, feds say

    The Pensacola-based operator of two 24-hour care facilities owed employees $93,932 in back pay, the U.S. Department of Labor announced after an investigation.

  • As Disney and ScarJo battle, a look at more stars who reworked Hollywood deals during COVID

    Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Thursday he hopes discussions over streaming pay issues will go "smoothly" after the "Black Widow" debate went public.

  • London High Court orders Binance to help trace $2.6m stolen in hack

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has been ordered by London’s High Court to help identify and freeze the accounts of hackers responsible for a $2.6 million heist. A judge granted the request of AI company Fetch.

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • It’s becoming ‘increasingly common.’ How to refinance your home, and spend $0 at closing to do it

    With some mortgage refi rates below 3%, many people are likely pondering a refi, but wonder: Can you refinance your home without any money coming out of your pocket at the closing? The short answer is yes, but you will end up paying those closing costs down the road. Closing costs associated with refinances tend to run about 2-5% of the total principal amount that you owe, and the average closing costs on a refi are upwards of $5,700, according to data from fintech firm ClosingCorp.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE trading Monday as Dow, S&P 500 on track to snap 4-session win streak

    Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced some selling pressure attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and a slowdown in China's economy. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.414 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at lea