Peat Market Size to Grow by USD 140.3 Mn| 70% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report, Peat Market will witness a YOY growth of 1.98% in 2022 at a CAGR of 2.55% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (fuel and energy, agriculture and horticulture, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of peat market expansion is the increase in demand for electricity generation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peat Market 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Peat Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Rekyva

Aswini Multiagro Industries Pvt Ltd.

Berger

Bord na Mona

Coco Coir Global.

Cocogreen Ltd.

Compaqpeat

Glo­bal Pe­at Ltd.

HQPower

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH

Kumaran Fibres

Lambert Peat Moss

Mikskaar

Neova Oy

Oulun Energia Oy

Premier Tech Ltd

Sai Cocopeat Export PVT Ltd.

Sri Jayanthi Coirs

Sun Gro Horticulture

Ventspils SIA

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will account for 70% of the market's growth. The primary European markets for peat are Finland, Ireland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and North America. Over the projection period, Europe's peat market will benefit from the abundant supply of peat.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Finland, Ireland, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Peat Market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The fuel and energy segment's peat market share will expand significantly. For cooking and heating, peat was used instead of fuel. Peat's domestic applications have begun to dwindle since the advent of gas and oil. However, because peat is used to fuel enormous power plants, the demand for electricity has kept it in use. Concerns over the depletion of fossil fuels like oil and natural gas have kept peat in demand. One of the most important applications of peat in the worldwide peat industry is as a fuel. During the projection period, increased consumption of fuel and energy will drive peat market share growth.

View Sample Report : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main drivers of peat market expansion is the increase in demand for electricity generation. Another trend that is helping to market expansion is peatland restoration. However, one of the problems impeding the peat market's expansion is the harmful impact of peat on the environment.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Peat Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Bonded Abrasives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oxygen Free Copper Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Peat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 140.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.98 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 70% Key consumer countries US, Finland, Ireland, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Rekyva, Aswini Multiagro Industries Pvt Ltd., Berger, Bord na Mona, Coco Coir Global., Cocogreen Ltd., Compaqpeat, Glo­bal Pe­at Ltd., HQPower, Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Kumaran Fibres, Lambert Peat Moss, Mikskaar, Neova Oy, Oulun Energia Oy, Premier Tech Ltd, Sai Cocopeat Export PVT Ltd., Sri Jayanthi Coirs, Sun Gro Horticulture, and Ventspils SIA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Fuel and energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Agriculture and horticulture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Berger

10.4 Bord na Mona

10.5 Coco Coir Global.

10.6 Cocogreen Ltd.

10.7 Compaqpeat

10.8 Glo­bal Pe­at Ltd.

10.9 Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH

10.10 Lambert Peat Moss

10.11 Neova Oy

10.12 Ventspils SIA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peat-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-140-3-mn-70-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-europe-technavio-301529191.html

SOURCE Technavio