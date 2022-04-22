Peat Market Size to Grow by USD 140.3 Mn| 70% of the growth to originate from Europe| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report, Peat Market will witness a YOY growth of 1.98% in 2022 at a CAGR of 2.55% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (fuel and energy, agriculture and horticulture, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the main drivers of peat market expansion is the increase in demand for electricity generation.
Vendor Insights
Peat Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AB Rekyva
Aswini Multiagro Industries Pvt Ltd.
Berger
Bord na Mona
Coco Coir Global.
Cocogreen Ltd.
Compaqpeat
Global Peat Ltd.
HQPower
Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH
Kumaran Fibres
Lambert Peat Moss
Mikskaar
Neova Oy
Oulun Energia Oy
Premier Tech Ltd
Sai Cocopeat Export PVT Ltd.
Sri Jayanthi Coirs
Sun Gro Horticulture
Ventspils SIA
Geographical Market Analysis
Europe will account for 70% of the market's growth. The primary European markets for peat are Finland, Ireland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and North America. Over the projection period, Europe's peat market will benefit from the abundant supply of peat.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Finland, Ireland, Germany, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Peat Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The fuel and energy segment's peat market share will expand significantly. For cooking and heating, peat was used instead of fuel. Peat's domestic applications have begun to dwindle since the advent of gas and oil. However, because peat is used to fuel enormous power plants, the demand for electricity has kept it in use. Concerns over the depletion of fossil fuels like oil and natural gas have kept peat in demand. One of the most important applications of peat in the worldwide peat industry is as a fuel. During the projection period, increased consumption of fuel and energy will drive peat market share growth.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the main drivers of peat market expansion is the increase in demand for electricity generation. Another trend that is helping to market expansion is peatland restoration. However, one of the problems impeding the peat market's expansion is the harmful impact of peat on the environment.
Peat Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 140.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.98
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 70%
Key consumer countries
US, Finland, Ireland, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AB Rekyva, Aswini Multiagro Industries Pvt Ltd., Berger, Bord na Mona, Coco Coir Global., Cocogreen Ltd., Compaqpeat, Global Peat Ltd., HQPower, Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Kumaran Fibres, Lambert Peat Moss, Mikskaar, Neova Oy, Oulun Energia Oy, Premier Tech Ltd, Sai Cocopeat Export PVT Ltd., Sri Jayanthi Coirs, Sun Gro Horticulture, and Ventspils SIA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
