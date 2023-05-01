PeaTos®, The Leading Salty Snack Challenger Taking on Frito Lays’ Cheetos and Funyuns, Expands Distribution into Club Channel with Sam’s Club

More than 500 Retail Outlets to Carry PeaTos’ Cheese-Less Puffs

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its introduction in 2019, Snack it Forward’s brand PeaTos PeaTos ® has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk snacks like Cheetos® and Funyuns® but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. Today, PeaTos announces that its trajectory of impressive retail growth continues as the snack brand expands distribution into the Club channel with Sam’s Club. Beginning May 1, Sam’s Club shoppers will find the new PeaTos’ Cheese-Less Puffs 9 oz. variety on 504 Sam’s Club shelves, nationwide.

“We’re excited that 2023 is proving PeaTos to be one of the fastest growing snack brands in the nation,” commented PeaTos founder Nick Desai. “In just the first quarter, we gained 6000 new points of distribution, and expanded upon our existing line of award-winning offerings with the launch of PeaTos Puffs in two new bold varieties. Now, as expand into Sam’s Clubs nationwide, more consumers will be introduced to the same classic fun, tasty promise of the classic snacks that America grew up on, but without all the scary artificial ingredients and with the benefit of better-for-you plant-based nutrition.”

PeaTos Dares to Challenge PepsiCo Frito-Lay’s Category Monopoly

For decades, the category has been monopolized by one player, meaning consumer choice at the retail level is an illusion. In a classic David vs. Goliath battle, PeaTos is challenging PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay’s dominance with a unique approach that bridges the gap between junk food taste and better-for-you nutrition. PeaTos replaces the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with nothing artificial and now with no dairy.

100% Plant-Based PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant based, vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks.

PeaTos caught the attention of VegNews editors which gave it its “Best of” award at Expo West 2022, the world’s largest trade show for natural living. “Our entire VegNews team was blown away by the new 100% vegan offerings from PeaTos,” said associate editor Jocelyn Martinez. “It’s our latest obsession!”

Award-Winning Plant-Based Crunch and Taste, Without the Junk

In April 2023, PeaTos introduced PeaTos Puffs in two new bold flavor varieties: Crunchy Fiery Lime Puffs and Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs. PeaTos 100% plant-based, non-GMO certified offerings also include Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven mix of tomato and cheese flavors. The non-GMO Project Verified seal offers consumers independent, third-party assurance that best practices have been followed to avoid the inclusion of genetically modified organisms.

About PeaTos® by Snack it Forward

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients or cheese, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. With more than 22,000 points of distribution nationwide, PeaTos can be found at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B stores and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of social media platform We Won’t Have Time, which seeks to reduce climate impact and promote an ecologically sound environment. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peaTosbrand.

