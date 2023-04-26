The Pebble Group PLC Announces Grant of Options under 2023 Sharesave Plan

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / The Pebble Group plc (AIM: PEBB, OTCQX: PEBBF), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, announces that on 25 April 2023 the Company granted options to employees under its Sharesave Plan and its sub-plan, the International Sharesave Plan (together the Sharesave Plan).

All employees of the Company and its subsidiaries based in the UK, US and Canada (including executive directors) as at 28 March 2023 (the Eligible Employees) were invited to participate in the Sharesave Plan.

Eligible Employees were invited to subscribe for options over the Company's ordinary shares of 1 pence each (Shares) with an exercise price of 94 pence per Share (Options). This represents a 20% discount to the closing market price of 117 pence per Share on 27 March 2023, being the trading day before the invitation for Eligible Employees to participate was made. The Options are exercisable at the end of a three year savings period.

A total of 62 employees elected to participate in the Sharesave Plan. Including and pursuant to these elections, options over a total of 417,932 Shares have been granted representing 0.25% of the Company's current issued share capital.

Following the Sharesave Plan grants to Eligible Employees, the Company will have total options outstanding over5,915,794Shares, representing 3.5% of the Company's issued share capital.

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

