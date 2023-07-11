Pecca Group Berhad's (KLSE:PECCA) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Pecca Group Berhad's (KLSE:PECCA) stock is up by 4.0% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Pecca Group Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pecca Group Berhad is:

17% = RM34m ÷ RM199m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Pecca Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Pecca Group Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This probably laid the ground for Pecca Group Berhad's significant 20% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Pecca Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 19% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Pecca Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Pecca Group Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 47%, meaning the company retains 53% of its income. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Pecca Group Berhad is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Pecca Group Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Pecca Group Berhad's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

