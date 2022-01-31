PeckShield Warns DataDAO Users of Backdoor That Can Steal Funds
A project called DataDAO, which presents itself as a data marketplace platform, has a backdoor to steal user funds with approvals, according to PeckShield. The crypto market is currently seeing a surge in crypto scams, preying on the uninformed as the market sees more adoption.
