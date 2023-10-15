PEC's (SGX:IX2) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

PEC Ltd. (SGX:IX2) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to SGD0.02 on the 24th of November. The dividend yield will be in the average range for the industry at 3.7%.

PEC's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 6.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 80% in the next 12 months which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.025 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.02. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.2% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though PEC's EPS has declined at around 6.5% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for PEC that you should be aware of before investing. Is PEC not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

