Peddler's closes after three decades

Jan. 12—Owner cites high food costs

A simple, handwritten sign on both doors marked the end of one of Ironton's long-time local restaurants.

"Permanently closed. Sorry," the sign read on Peddler's Home Cooking on Monday. And the hours on the Facebook reads as "permanently closed" as well.

In a now-deleted post on Facebook, the restaurant cited the high cost of food as the reason for closing.

Peddler's opened for business in 1994 and in 2013, restaurant manager Cindy Barnes leased the business.

In a 2021 article on the restaurant, Barnes said that she had never considered being a business owner but when Peddler's went up for sale, she realized how much she enjoyed the job and decided to buy the place.

She still took food and drink orders and checked people out at the cash register.

"I still enjoy waiting tables, I enjoy people," she said.

Peddler's Family Restaurant was known for both its good food and for being very supportive of the community by sponsoring rides to support homeless vets, sending care packages to soldiers overseas and holding fundraisers for those going through hard times.

The Ironton Tribune was unable to contact Barnes for comment.