PEDEGO HIRES KEVIN MAYER AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER WHILE E-BIKE SALES CONTINUE TO SKYROCKET

·3 min read

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes, an award-winning national electric bike company with over 200 stores globally, today announced, the company has appointed Kevin Mayer as Chief Marketing Officer of Pedego.

Kevin Mayer photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Kevin-Mayer-Pedego-scaled.jpg

Mayer comes to Pedego with over 30 years of global marketing experience. With experience working in the transportation and hospitality industries, Mayer has shown a track record throughout his tenure of driving both growth and brand transformation within brands such as BJ's Restaurants, Volkswagen, Chevrolet Global and Subaru. Mayer, most recently at BJ's, was instrumental in beating industry same-store sales growth for 11 consecutive quarters, transformed their marketing capabilities, led new revenue-growth initiatives and boosted guest retention by 22% by restructuring their consumer loyalty program.

With e-bikes being the fastest growing electric mobility product, Mayer will leverage his product management, disruptive marketing and brand growth expertise to strategically assist Pedego in its next phase of growth. Mayer's track record of bolstering deep consumer insights, evolving brand strategy for stronger consumer connection, supporting retailer marketing capabilities and transforming digital and communication capabilities will serve him well in this role.

"Working with consumer-centric lifestyle brands and helping them become household names is my passion and I am ready to hit the ground running for Pedego," said Kevin Mayer, Chief Marketing Officer of Pedego Electric Bikes. "I am excited to build upon the team's success and bring innovative thinking and even a little category disruption to elevate Pedego's already thriving brand. For the brand's next phase, we'll develop a sophisticated marketing blueprint for retail expansion and awareness growth, which coupled with our high quality products, will prove a successful combination."

"Kevin is a fantastic addition and fit to our Pedego executive team," said Don DiCostanzo, Chief Executive Office and Founder of Pedego Electric Bikes. "His years of helping brands accelerate growth in pivotal moments of their lifecycle, coupled with his passionate, customer-first approach in transforming marketing organizations, will help us create a world-class marketing team. Beyond driving our marketing efforts, Mayer will spearhead revenue growth and take our thriving company to the next level. Our mission is to deliver a best-in-class experience, with the help of our dealers, and Kevin is seamlessly aligned with the Pedego vision."

Pedego recently surpassed $120 million in systemwide retail sales and supports each locally owned location with a long list of marketing tools to help them achieve their goals.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes
Founded in 2008, Pedego® has the largest chain of retail electric bicycle stores in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 19 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Devany, KCOMM
rachel@kcomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pedego-hires-kevin-mayer-as-chief-marketing-officer-while-e-bike-sales-continue-to-skyrocket-301527401.html

SOURCE Pedego Electric Bikes

