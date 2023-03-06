U.S. markets closed

PEDEVCO To Participate In The 35th Annual Roth Conference

PEDEVCO Corp.
·1 min read
PEDEVCO Corp.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Laguna Niguel, California on March 12-14, 2023. J. Douglas Schick, President of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. An updated investor deck prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted on the Company's website, www.pedevco.com on Monday, March 6, 2023, provided the Company may discontinue such posting at any time.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. PEDEVCO's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its Denver-Julesberg ("D-J") Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com.

CONTACT:

PEDEVCO Corp.
(713) 221-1768
PR@pedevco.com

SOURCE: PEDEVCO Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742235/PEDEVCO-To-Participate-In-The-35th-Annual-Roth-Conference

