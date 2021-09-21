U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

Pediatric Home Service Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Adam Nielsen

Pediatric Home Service
·3 min read

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service (PHS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Nielsen as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s continued growth and service delivery. Nielsen succeeds Cameo Zehnder, who remains with the Company as Chief Administrative Officer.

Nielsen joins PHS with a long-standing history of working with high-quality, mission-driven, multi-site healthcare organizations. He most recently served as Chief Strategy & Development Officer for Center for Diagnostic Imaging (now Rayus Radiology), one of the nation’s leading providers of diagnostic imaging. Prior to CDI, Nielsen served as CEO of Great Lakes Caring, a leading provider of home health and hospice services where he led the expansion and acquisition efforts of the Company. During his time at Great Lakes Caring, Nielsen was named one of Glass Door’s Top 100 CEOs.

“PHS has a long history as a Pediatric Center of Excellence and making a difference in the lives of children and their families,” Nielsen said. “It is an honor to be a part of a team that is delivering on this mission. I look forward to working with the talented leadership at PHS as we scale best practices and deliver more care to children in our current communities and across the country.”

Cameo Zehnder will remain a member of the executive team and will lead the company’s efforts related to government relations advocacy, payer relations, and employee engagement.

“I am delighted to contribute my talents in a way that is most effective. The services we provide the children and families we serve are an important part of bringing a value-based solution to the local healthcare communities. I look forward to working with Adam as we continue to help children with medical challenges and their families live their best lives at home.” said Zehnder.

Founded in Minnesota to serve the needs of medically complex children in their homes through a continuum of services, Pediatric Home Service has expanded many of its services to communities in Wisconsin, Texas, Ohio and Kentucky. “We continue to look for opportunities to extend our continuum of care in our current and new geographies and are committed to developing the capabilities and infrastructure to support this expansion,” said Nielsen.

“Adam has a proven track record of leading growth initiatives while maintaining a strong culture of caring and quality,” said Elliot Cooperstone, Managing Partner of InTandem Capital Partners. “He has significant experience in transactions, integrations, and working to scale high-quality organizations. My colleagues and I are thrilled to welcome Adam to PHS. We are supportive of the continued growth that will bring clinically excellent, patient-focused, home care services to families in need of the exceptional services provided by the talented team at PHS.”

About Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they are most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with health care professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with complex medical needs. For more information about PHS please visit www.PediatricHomeService.com.

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value over time. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For further information, please visit: www.InTandemCapital.com

Contact:
Madison Hausauer
madison.hausauer@flint-group.com
Office: 701.499.2129
Cell: 701.412.4203



