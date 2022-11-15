Pediatric Telehealth Market Report 2022: Launch of School-Based Telehealth Programs Drives Growth
The global pediatric telehealth market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.40% during 2022-2027.
MARKET OUTLOOK
In pediatric care, using telehealth services is seen as one of the significant steps in recent years. Improving the access and quality of pediatric patients' telehealth platforms is one of the best solutions. All children deserve quality health care regardless of their financial resources, health conditions, and geographical locations. Despite improvement and enhancement over the past decades, severe to moderate disparities are present in the healthcare segment of the pediatric population.
The restrictions in pediatric care, such as geographic maldistribution, & economic factors of primary care pediatricians, limited the availability of children's medical subspecialties. Currently, the pediatric telehealth market platform is a golden solution that provides remote access to deliver pediatric care by stepping out from traditional to advanced technology. Recently the high demand for pediatric telehealth platforms increased mainly in the behavioral health segment. Around 22% of kids aged 3 to 17 suffer from emotional, mental, behavioral, and developmental conditions.
Government Authorities Support To Using Remote Care Platforms Such As Telehealth
In the U.S., the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) announced the availability of around USD 14.2 million from the authority of the American Rescue Plan for the expansion of pediatric mental health care with the help of the integration of telehealth in primary pediatric care to boost the pediatric telehealth market.
In 2021, the U.S. Department HHS announced awarding USD 10.7 million in funding from the American Rescue plan (Biden Administration) to integrate pediatric telehealth services. The NCATS authority of the U.S. funds network to enhance pediatric care in the U.S. In 2022, the NCATS was recently awarded to the team of researchers in SPROUT- Supporting Pediatric Research on Outcomes and Utilization of Telehealth with $3.6 million capital funding.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
Increasing Government Support & Funding
Shift from Traditional to Hybrid Model
Launch of School-Based Telehealth Programs
Provider Shortages in Pediatrics
Market Restraints
Barriers in Pediatric Telehealth Implementation
Uncertainty Over Regulatory Frameworks & Legal Barriers
Lack of Access to Fixed Internet Services
Market Opportunities & Trends
Pediatric Telehealth Expansion in Response to Covid-19
Telehealth Shifting Toward Platform-As-A-Service (Paas)
Use of Virtual Visit Consultations in Pediatric Treatments
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segmentation by Component
Service
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by Modality
Real-Time Virtual Health
Remote Patient Monitoring
Store & Forward
Segmentation by Delivery Mode
Web/App-based
On-premise
Segmentation by Application
Respiratory
Cold, Flu & Fever
Gastroenterology
Behavioural Health
Dermatology
Other
Key Vendors
AMD Global Telemedicine
American Well
Koninklijke Philips
KiddieRX
Teladoc Health
Vivify Health
Other Prominent Vendors
Anytime Pediatrics
A&D Company
AT&T
athenahealth
Alpha Medical
CHI Health
Doctor On Demand
edgeMED Healthcare
eVisit
Genome Medical
HealthTap
iCliniq
Medtronic
MDLIVE
Pediatric Associates
Remedy Connect
sparkMD (Blueberry Pediatrics)
ScienceSoft USA
TytoCare
Walmart Health Virtual Care
