Pediatric Vaccines Market Global Outlook 2022-2027: Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pediatric Vaccines Market

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pediatric Vaccines Market, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets

The Global Pediatric Vaccines Market is expected to reach USD 62 Billion in 2027. In this huge market of vaccines Pediatric Vaccines for Coronavirus account for a significant market share. Over the years, Pediatric vaccination has made a tremendous public health success story. The lives of billions of children have been saved, and millions have the chance of a longer, healthier life, a more significant opportunity to learn, play, read and write, and move around freely without suffering.

Besides, in the 21st century, the development, licensing, and implementation of Pediatric vaccines as part of large, systematic immunization programs have also addressed global health inequities. Therefore, imagining a world without vaccines would be life-threatening, with diseases presenting daily risk.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pediatric Vaccines Market

With the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in December 2019 and its potential for global dissemination to cause COVID-19 disease was realized, there was an urgent need to develop vaccines at an unprecedented rate and scale for the particular pandemic. Hence, amidst the pandemic, the global market for Pediatric vaccines declined in 2020 as most healthcare personal were busy in COVID-19 management.

However, the Pediatric vaccines market size has shown tremendous growth for the year 2021. All thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines approval for children in some western countries. The Global Pediatric Vaccine Industry is forecast to register a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Worldwide Pediatric Vaccines Market Size was US$ 47.8 Billion for 2021

The global pediatric vaccines market is robust and has successfully reached enormous potential. Hence, pediatric vaccines are among tremendous advances in global health and development. Besides, pediatric vaccines have safely reduced the scourge of diseases like Influenza, MMR, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, DTaP, Hib (Haemophilus Influenza Type B), Combos (Combination Vaccines), Polio, Rotavirus and Varicella, helping children grow up healthy and happy. Remarkably, with immunization efforts worldwide, children can walk, play, dance and learn. Today, vaccines are expected to be one of the most cost-effective means of advancing global welfare.

Major Players in Global Pediatric Vaccines Market

The Pediatric vaccines market consists of several major players, including GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur's, Pfizer, Inc. and Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)CSL Limited. Notwithstanding, the key players of pediatric vaccines are broad and far-reaching, though not consistently quantifiable, analyzed or communicated. However, an increasing appreciation for vaccines' economic and social effects is being included in the development of the new vaccine, potentially realizing a more significant benefit to society and resulting in broader implementation by the companies.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Pediatric Vaccines Industry.

Disease wise - Pediatric (Infants) Vaccines Market have been covered from 12 viewpoints:

1. Coronavirus (COVID-19)

2. Influenza

3. MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine)

4. Pneumococcal

5. Meningococcal

6. Hepatitis

7. DTaP

8. Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB)

9. Combos (Combination)

10. Polio

11. Rotavirus

12. Varicella

Disease wise - Numbers of Vaccinated Pediatric (Infants) have been covered from 12 viewpoints:

1. Coronavirus (COVID-19)

2. Influenza

3. MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella Vaccine)

4. Pneumococcal

5. Meningococcal

6. Hepatitis

7. DTaP

8. Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB)

9. Combos (Combination)

10. Polio

11. Rotavirus

12. Varicella

By Regions - Pediatric (Infants) Vaccines Market and Number have been covered from 5 viewpoints:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Vaccines - Products and Pipeline have been covered from 4 viewpoints:

1. GSK Vaccine Product Pipeline

2. Merck Vaccine Product Pipeline

3. Sanofi Vaccine Product Pipeline

4. Pfizer Vaccine Product Pipeline

Vaccines Key Players Sales have been covered from 5 viewpoints:

  • GlaxoSmithKline, Plc

  • Merck & Co.

  • Sanofi Pasteur's

  • Pfizer, Inc.'s

  • CSL Limited

Company Insight:

  • Overview

  • Recent Development

  • Sales Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gkiow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

For Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pediatric-vaccines-market-global-outlook-2022-2027-impact-of-covid-19-on-global-pediatric-vaccines-market-301470530.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

