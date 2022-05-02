Pediatric Wheelchairs Market to register a growth of USD 767.19 Mn at a CAGR of 6.26%|Enhanced post-treatment services to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Wheelchairs Market share is estimated to grow by USD 767.19 million from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as enhanced post-treatment services and automation of manually operated products are significantly driving the Pediatric Wheelchairs Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pediatric Wheelchairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Pediatric Wheelchairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.44%

Key market segments: Product (manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 40%

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 767.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advin Health Care, Akces MED Sp. z o.o., Comfort Orthopedic Co. Ltd., Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Eurovema Mobility AB, Guangdong Shunde Jieyang Hardware Products Co. Ltd., HD Rehab AB, Heartway Medical Products Co. Ltd. , HOGGI GmbH, Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Medline Industries Inc., MEYRA GmbH, Momentum Healthcare Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, RUPIANI sarl, SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG, and Sunrise Medical LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Trend

Story continues

Automation of manually operated products

One of the important factors driving the growth of the pediatric wheelchair market is the automation of manually operated goods. Patient mobility products have become more automated in recent years, thanks to technological advancements, and may now be controlled and operated with minimal human effort. Several research projects have been launched in order to develop smart, powered wheelchairs that can be controlled by smartphone apps or Bluetooth devices.

People in the United States and Canada, for example, are adopting powered wheelchairs and smart wheelchairs as a result of their high disposable income and healthcare spending. During the projected period, the market expansion would be fueled by rising adoption rates of smart wheelchairs.

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Challenge

The presence of substitute products

One of the reasons impeding the growth of the pediatric wheelchairs market is the availability of substitute products. Children's walkers, for example, are available with advanced features such as paddles, adjustable forearm support, and braking systems. Wheelchairs, notably pediatric wheelchairs, do, however, have a number of drawbacks in terms of maintenance and repair, size and weight, and maneuverability.

Maintaining and repairing motorized wheelchairs can be far more expensive than maintaining and repairing manual wheelchairs and other medical mobility devices. As a result, the availability of substitute products is projected to stifle market growth over the projection period.

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Pediatric Wheelchairs Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Pediatric Wheelchairs Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Advin Health Care

Akces MED Sp. z o.o.

Comfort Orthopedic Co. Ltd.

Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.

Eurovema Mobility AB

Guangdong Shunde Jieyang Hardware Products Co. Ltd.

HD Rehab AB

Heartway Medical Products Co. Ltd.

HOGGI GmbH

Invacare Corp.

Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Karman Healthcare Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

MEYRA GmbH

Momentum Healthcare Ltd.

Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Permobil AB

RUPIANI sarl

SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG

Sunrise Medical LLC

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis by Product

The manual wheelchairs segment will gain considerable market share in pediatric wheelchairs. The increase in disposable income will result in a rise in healthcare costs. The move-in people's choices from low-end mobility goods like canes, crutches, and walkers to manual pediatric wheelchairs, which are more convenient, will lead to an increase in demand. Vendors will be compelled to extend their product portfolios and market reach as a result of the growing demand, which will propel the market forward throughout the forecast period.

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for pediatric wheelchairs. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in Europe.

Over the projected period, the high prevalence of physical disabilities among children would aid the expansion of the pediatric wheelchairs market in North America.

Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Market - The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market share is expected to increase by USD 188.19 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market - The aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Manual wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Powered wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akces MED Sp. z o.o.

10.4 Invacare Corp.

10.5 Karman Healthcare Inc.

10.6 Medline Industries Inc.

10.7 MEYRA GmbH

10.8 Momentum Healthcare Ltd.

10.9 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

10.10 Permobil AB

10.11 SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG

10.12 Sunrise Medical LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pediatric-wheelchairs-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-767-19-mn-at-a-cagr-of-6-26enhanced-post-treatment-services-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301536581.html

SOURCE Technavio