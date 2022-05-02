Pediatric Wheelchairs Market to register a growth of USD 767.19 Mn at a CAGR of 6.26%|Enhanced post-treatment services to boost market growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Wheelchairs Market share is estimated to grow by USD 767.19 million from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as enhanced post-treatment services and automation of manually operated products are significantly driving the Pediatric Wheelchairs Market.
Our research report on "Pediatric Wheelchairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Pediatric Wheelchairs Market report key highlights
Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.44%
Key market segments: Product (manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))
Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 40%
Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 767.19 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.44
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Advin Health Care, Akces MED Sp. z o.o., Comfort Orthopedic Co. Ltd., Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Eurovema Mobility AB, Guangdong Shunde Jieyang Hardware Products Co. Ltd., HD Rehab AB, Heartway Medical Products Co. Ltd. , HOGGI GmbH, Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Medline Industries Inc., MEYRA GmbH, Momentum Healthcare Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, RUPIANI sarl, SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG, and Sunrise Medical LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs.
Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Trend
Automation of manually operated products
One of the important factors driving the growth of the pediatric wheelchair market is the automation of manually operated goods. Patient mobility products have become more automated in recent years, thanks to technological advancements, and may now be controlled and operated with minimal human effort. Several research projects have been launched in order to develop smart, powered wheelchairs that can be controlled by smartphone apps or Bluetooth devices.
People in the United States and Canada, for example, are adopting powered wheelchairs and smart wheelchairs as a result of their high disposable income and healthcare spending. During the projected period, the market expansion would be fueled by rising adoption rates of smart wheelchairs.
Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Challenge
The presence of substitute products
One of the reasons impeding the growth of the pediatric wheelchairs market is the availability of substitute products. Children's walkers, for example, are available with advanced features such as paddles, adjustable forearm support, and braking systems. Wheelchairs, notably pediatric wheelchairs, do, however, have a number of drawbacks in terms of maintenance and repair, size and weight, and maneuverability.
Maintaining and repairing motorized wheelchairs can be far more expensive than maintaining and repairing manual wheelchairs and other medical mobility devices. As a result, the availability of substitute products is projected to stifle market growth over the projection period.
Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Pediatric Wheelchairs Market.
Key Market Vendors Insights
The Pediatric Wheelchairs Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
Advin Health Care
Akces MED Sp. z o.o.
Comfort Orthopedic Co. Ltd.
Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.
Eurovema Mobility AB
Guangdong Shunde Jieyang Hardware Products Co. Ltd.
HD Rehab AB
Heartway Medical Products Co. Ltd.
HOGGI GmbH
Invacare Corp.
Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.
Karman Healthcare Inc.
Medline Industries Inc.
MEYRA GmbH
Momentum Healthcare Ltd.
Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA
Permobil AB
RUPIANI sarl
SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG
Sunrise Medical LLC
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report
Key Segment Analysis by Product
The manual wheelchairs segment will gain considerable market share in pediatric wheelchairs. The increase in disposable income will result in a rise in healthcare costs. The move-in people's choices from low-end mobility goods like canes, crutches, and walkers to manual pediatric wheelchairs, which are more convenient, will lead to an increase in demand. Vendors will be compelled to extend their product portfolios and market reach as a result of the growing demand, which will propel the market forward throughout the forecast period.
Regional Market Analysis
North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for pediatric wheelchairs. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in Europe.
Over the projected period, the high prevalence of physical disabilities among children would aid the expansion of the pediatric wheelchairs market in North America.
Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Manual wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Powered wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akces MED Sp. z o.o.
10.4 Invacare Corp.
10.5 Karman Healthcare Inc.
10.6 Medline Industries Inc.
10.7 MEYRA GmbH
10.8 Momentum Healthcare Ltd.
10.9 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA
10.10 Permobil AB
10.11 SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG
10.12 Sunrise Medical LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
