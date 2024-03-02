Take a peek inside Amazon's new, ginormous Loveland robotics fulfillment center

LOVELAND — It's hard to wrap one's mind around just how big Amazon's new robotics fulfillment center is in Loveland.

Consider these comparisons: At 3.5 million square feet, it's larger than Denver International Airport's Jeppesen terminal (2.6 million square feet). Sixty-one football fields could fit within the four-story building, and a runner could complete a 400-meter dash from one end of the building to the other.

When it opens, it will be Amazon's second largest facility in Colorado, second only to one in Colorado Springs.

Amazon bought the 152 acres at the southwest corner of Larimer County Road 30 and Interstate 25 for $9.4 million in 2022. The site has been under construction for more than two years but won't open until sometime in 2025. The building's shell, parking lot and much of the interior is completed. But no robots (called Kivas) have moved in, no human workers have been hired and no conveyance system to move packages through the cavernous building have been installed.

On Friday, the Coloradoan got its first look inside the building. The tour was limited to the first floor due to ongoing construction on the upper three levels.

Now, the main level is mostly empty except for steel beams and pillars as contractors and subcontractors atop scissor lifts finish up low-voltage wiring in the 28-foot-high ceiling and build out restrooms, an expansive employee cafeteria and breakroom.

Before Amazon can open, it must also complete construction of Byrd Drive along its site to the northern end of the parking lot.

Here's what we know about the Amazon facility:

What will happen inside the building when it opens?

The facility — in Amazonspeak — is named DEN 9 (more on that later). Considered the "top of the delivery funnel," the facility will run 24/7 and stock common, regional in-demand goods that weigh 50 pounds or less and can fit in a standard-sized garage tub, like diapers, phone chargers, paper towels, etc.

When an order comes in, a robot will pick the items, put them in the tote and send it along 12 miles of conveyance lines to a human who will package the goods, slap on a mailing label and ship the package along one of two paths. It can go to a "sortation" center in Aurora or Commerce City where it is sorted by geographical area or to Amazon's Loveland delivery station a few blocks down the road (known as DDE8) where it is sorted by ZIP code for delivery in Northern Colorado, said Sam Bailey, economic development and public policy director.

"We are looking at customer demands and needs" so the facility has "what's in demand here," Bailey said. Phoenix, for example, doesn't stock many snow shovels, but the Loveland facility would likely keep them on hand.

What does Amazon pay and when will it start hiring?

Amazon typically begins hiring for hourly positions about 30 days before the facility begins initial operations, said spokesperson Nissa LaPoint. But Amazon has other jobs open in Colorado that can be applied for through amazon.com/jobs.

The typical starting hourly wage is $20.50, but the company will conduct a compensation survey to determine the final starting pay, Bailey said.

Amazon expects to attract its workforce from Weld, Larimer and Boulder counties, he said. "We selected this site because of its connection to a talented workforce" as well as its proximity to I-25, "a significant transportation corridor."

In addition, the company offers:

Health care benefits and 401(k) retirement plan immediately.

Career Choices program that offers tuition reimbursement for college classes, certifications, GED or English-language classes up to $5,250 per year for employees who have worked for the company for at least 90 days.

Twenty weeks maternity and paternity leave.

Trailing spouses program so military spouses can transfer to another Amazon site if their spouse is transferred to another military base.

Currently, about 1,800 of Amazon's Colorado employees are enrolled in the Career Choices program.

Flexible hours are available for those who don't want to commit to working 20 hours or more but are willing to work a few hours a week.

Will Amazon use Northern Colorado Regional Airport?

The short answer is no.

Amazon has an air cargo inbound hub at Denver International Airport that brings in between five to seven flights per day. "We have no anticipated plans for NCRA," Bailey said.

Speaking of the airport, Amazon names all of its facilities, like DEN 9, based on the nearest major airport. Its Aurora, Thornton and Colorado Springs facilities are DEN2, DEN3 and DEN4 respectively.

By the numbers:

New Loveland facility:

3.5 million square feet: Size of the building.

152 acres: Size of site.

1,000: Expected number of employees hired for opening day. The number of employees could increase to 3,000 as the facility ramps up, based on similar sites.

5,000: Roughly the number of robots that could be at the facility.

12: Miles of conveyance systems.

28: Height of first floor.

14: Height of second, third and fourth floors.

Related Amazon stats:

200: Number of Amazon workers at DDE8, the other Loveland facility.

9: Number of Amazon fulfillment and sortation stations in Colorado.

9: Number of delivery stations in Colorado.

20,000: Number of full- and part-time workers employed by Amazon in Colorado (as of January).

$11.3 billion: Amount Amazon has invested in Colorado including infrastructure and employee pay.

8,500: Number of medium and small independent sellers who sell through Amazon.

