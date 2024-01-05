This Peel Hunt Insider Increased Their Holding By 31% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Peel Hunt Limited's (LON:PEEL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Peel Hunt Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial & Operating Officer Sunil Dhall made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£563k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.05 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£1.16 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Sunil Dhall was the only individual insider to buy during the last year. We note that Sunil Dhall was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:PEEL Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2024

Does Peel Hunt Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 20% of Peel Hunt shares, worth about UK£28m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Peel Hunt Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Peel Hunt insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Peel Hunt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

