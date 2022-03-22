U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Take a Peep at this New Data! Recent Survey Reveals How Americans Enjoy PEEPS®

·3 min read

An Overwhelming Majority of Americans Say the Iconic Treat Reminds Them of Easter

BETHLEHEM, Pa. , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicks or Bunnies? Fresh or finely aged? As the PEEPS® Brand has been a quintessential part of Springtime traditions for nearly 70 years, it's no surprise that questions like these can evoke strong opinions from fans across the country. With Easter only a short hop away, the PEEPS® Brand teamed up with Wakefield Research to survey* 1,000 Americans on their feelings and preferences towards PEEPS®. The survey results revealed that 81 percent of Americans say the thought of PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies remind them of Easter, while 57 percent associate the colorful candies with the onset of Spring.

PEEPS Logo
PEEPS Logo

Considering that more than 68 percent of Americans have had their first experience with PEEPS® by the time they were nine years old, it's no surprise that the sweet treat is synonymous with the season for so many. Along with the feelings of Spring that PEEPS® evokes, the survey also revealed how consumers choose to eat the beloved Marshmallow Candies. A true Easter classic, PEEPS® Chicks continue to reign supreme, as 64 percent of Americans prefer this tasty shape over Bunnies. And while there seems to be a great debate between fans over whether to crack open their package of PEEPS® to allow them to age gracefully before they're enjoyed, 88 percent of Americans opt for a fresh Marshmallow Chick or Bunny, enjoying its soft, pillowy texture.

"The PEEPS® team is thrilled to share the findings from our recent PEEPS® preferences survey, as the data further solidifies our sweet Marshmallow treats as the true first sign of Spring and a staple in Easter traditions," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Over the years, we have seen so many fans express their PEEPSONALITY® and share their own special ways of enjoying our Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies. No matter our fans' preferences, we look forward to continuing to be an important part of Springtime celebrations and spread sweetness throughout the season."

As there is no wrong way to indulge in the sweet treat, the question stands – how do you enjoy PEEPS®? The PEEPS® Brand is encouraging fans to express their #PEEPSONALITY by snapping and sharing pictures and videos of how they enjoy adorable PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies throughout the season and tagging @PEEPSBRAND. Marshmallow lovers can also follow @PEEPSBRAND to stay up to date and find many ways they can express their PEEPSONALITY® leading up to Easter.

For PEEP-tastic craft and recipe inspiration this season, visit www.peepsbrand.com. To purchase PEEPS® Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at www.peepsandcompany.com

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.

*The PEEPS® Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between January 13th and January 21st, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of adults ages 18+.

PEEPS Survey Infographic
PEEPS Survey Infographic
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-a-peep-at-this-new-data-recent-survey-reveals-how-americans-enjoy-peeps-301507342.html

SOURCE Just Born Quality Confections

