U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.58
    +4.88 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,439.22
    -45.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,784.65
    +19.51 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.10
    -9.24 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0220 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    -0.0041 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3800
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,927.01
    -2,490.55 (-5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.97
    -66.61 (-5.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Peer into the eyes of Cyberdog

Brian Heater
·6 min read

When someone mentioned to me that Xiaomi was launching its own “robot dog,” my mind immediately went to Sony’s Aibo. And honestly, it would have been difficult to be more wrong. Now that the news has been out for a few days, the company’s heard all of your bad Black Mirror jokes, don’t worry.

And, honestly, the Chinese hardware maker didn’t do itself any favors with the design here. Boston Dynamics has done a lot to imbue its quadrupedal robots with personality, through design language and viral videos of Spot and company busting a move to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

With Cyberdog, however, Xiaomi’s design team clearly just leaned in and went full-on Robocop (and the Bladerunner pastiche doesn't help) . I receive a deluge of Metalhead gifs every time I post something about Boston Dynamics -- seriously, I’m using Cyberdog as the lead image on this post, just so you can see what I mean. Go check the replies on Twitter. I’ll wait.

Image Credits: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is, of course, far from the first company to release a Spot-like quadrupedal robot. There are a number of companies competing in that space, including ANYmal and Ghost Robotics. For its part, Xiaomi is looking to put a developer spin on the category. Per the Mi blog:

CyberDog is Xiaomi’s first foray into quadruped robotics for the open source community and developers worldwide. Robotics enthusiasts interested in CyberDog can compete or co-create with other like-minded Xiaomi Fans, together propelling the development and potential of quadruped robots.

Image Credits: Xiaomi

The robot is powered by Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX platform, coupled with 11-built in sensors, including cameras, touch, GPS and more. The company will be release 1,000 of the robots, price at roughly $1,540 -- a fraction of the cost of the advanced Spot system. The robot is also a fraction of the size of Boston Dynamics' quadruped. And while there are superficial similarities the project really couldn't be more different.

Xiaomi's entry into robotics is more about building hardware for Nvidia's platform. It's a (relatively) inexpensive way for people to get a hang of programming and, perhaps, protoyping robotics. The likely limited functionality -- and availability -- are pretty clear indications that that the company's not trying to put a Cyberdog in every home just yet.

Bear Flag Robotics

A sizable acquisition this week, John Deere announced plans to buy Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million. We’ve been following Bear Flag since it was a member of the YC cohort. The deal seems like a good outcome for both parties. Bear Flag gets a lot of resources from an agricultural giant like John Deere and Deere gets to step another foot into the world of cutting-edge tech with an autonomous tractor startup.

Says co-founder and CEO Igino Cafiero:

One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability of skilled labor to execute time-sensitive operations that impact farming outcomes. Autonomy offers a safe and productive alternative to address that challenge head on. Bear Flag’s mission to increase global food production and reduce the cost of growing food through machine automation is aligned with Deere’s and we’re excited to join the Deere team to bring autonomy to more farms.

John Deere buys autonomous tractor startup Bear Flag Robotics

Image Credits: Kiwibot

Another startup we’ve been following since its early days, Kiwibot is seeing expansion to a significant number of campuses. In spite of campus shutdowns last year, the Berkeley-based company is actually seeing something of a boom due to the pandemic. COO Diego Varela Prada tells TechCrunch:

We have a procedure to disinfect the bots between orders. If you’re a student and you don’t want to mix into large crowds, I think it’s much safer to order food through Kiwibot and have it delivered to the library or your dorm.

Kiwibot partners with hospitality giant Sodexo to bring food delivery robots to more college campuses

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQh0PAkxubM?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

We’ve written about Lidar company Aeva a few times over the years, including last November, when it announced plans to go public via SPAC. This week, the company announced a deal with Nikon that takes it beyond its existing automotive applications. The company says there are a slew of potential applications, though the chip is still about four years away from production. Fields include, “consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics, and security.”

A whole bunch of robots are making their way to Florida late next year, courtesy of Amazon. The company announced this week that it has chosen Tallahassee (birthplace of T-Pain and objectively the best Mountain Goats album) as the home of its next fulfillment center. The company plans to add to its massive arm of warehouse robots for the 630,000-square-foot space, along with 1,000 human jobs.

Image Credits: Berkshire Grey

FedEx, meanwhile, has implemented Berkshire Grey robotics at a shipping facility in Queens (the best borough). The systems will identity, pick, sort, collected and containerize primarily small packages like polybags, tubes and padded mailers. The systems are set to roll out to additional locations, including Las Vegas and Columbus, Ohio. Says B.G.,

This technology has been developed and installed as a direct response to the exponential growth of e-commerce, which has accelerated the demand for reliable automated solutions throughout all stages of the supply chain. FedEx Ground believes that continued innovation and automation will improve safety, efficiency, and productivity for its team members as they continue to keep the e-commerce supply chain moving.

Image Credits: Hyphen

Here’s a new company in the food space worth keeping an eye on. Formerly known as Ono Food Co. (then a food truck company), SF-based Hyphen has come out of stealth with the announcement of its Makeline automated meal platform. The company says the system is able to create up to 350 meals an hour, with the aid of a single staff member.

“[W]e really see ourselves like Shopify,” CEO Stephen Klein said in a release, “but instead of enabling merchants to compete with the likes of Amazon, we’re enabling restaurants to compete with the likes of DoorDash as well as other services and ghost kitchens that have decided to compete with their own customers by offering their own food brands.”

The platform is set to start rolling out this winter with plans for 300 locations in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and Phoenix.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft protests NSA’s decision to award $10bn cloud computing contract to Amazon

    Microsoft and Amazon’s rivalry in the cloud computing space has emerged again after the latter clinches an NSA contract

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 12th, 2021

    Ripple’s XRP delivers the markets a boost. The majors would need to move back through Wednesday’s highs, however, to support another move northwards.

  • Apple's new feature to protect children raises concerns on privacy & security

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Dan Howley breakdowns down the controversy and concerns over Apple’s new feature to protect children.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Banks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey

    Banks are taking steps to mitigate risks from their increasing use of external cloud computing services, a survey by Harris Poll and Google Cloud said on Thursday. The Bank of England and the Bank of France have expressed concerns about a lack of transparency in how banks rely on a "concentrated" number of outside cloud computing providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon which are beyond the arm of the regulators. Regulators are worried that reliance by many banks on the same providers could create systemic risk if one of the cloud companies were to go down.

  • Resonant (RESN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Additionally, some of the information in this conference call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words of expression reflecting optimism, satisfaction with current prospects, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan and anticipate and similar variations identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

  • This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

    Digital transformation is a hot topic on Wall Street. This broad term encompasses everything from the digitization of manual or paper-based processes, to the modernization of outdated technologies. For example, enterprises are digitizing things like commerce, communications, and customer engagement.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Samsung Debuts New Foldable Phones, Thom Browne Collab

    Samsung’s not folding on foldable phones — including a bid for fashion consumers with special Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G editions.

  • Samsung Makes $999 Foldable Phone in Challenge to Coming iPhones

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. launched its lineup of consumer devices for the latter half of the year Wednesday, positioning its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a direct rival to Apple Inc.’s upcoming iPhone release.The 5G-capable, Android-powered device dramatically lowers the entry price for the foldables category, coming in at $999 after its predecessor had cost $1,449 at launch. Flanked by a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 costing $1,799, a Galaxy Watch 4 at $249 and Galaxy Buds 2 at $149, the Flip 3 wi

  • Wondering how to hide power cords? You need this $24 Amazon find

    I see a lot of different gadgets and gizmos each day. After all, a big part of my job is to constantly be on the lookout for cool new stuff. Sometimes when I’m digging around for cool new products, I come across something that makes me shake my head. I don’t mean that in a … The post Wondering how to hide power cords? You need this $24 Amazon find appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple needs to guard free speech while it's protecting kids

    Apple's new child protection features could help cut down on illicit images of minors, but security researchers say it could put political dissidents under authoritarian regimes at risk.

  • U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar teamed up with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system.

  • Senate Bill Would Ban Apple, Google App Stores From Forcing Developers to Use Their In-App Payment Systems

    Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate Wednesday would impose new restrictions and requirements on Apple’s App Store and Google Play — designed to end the two tech giants’ virtual monopoly control over the app ecosystem. Companies like Spotify and Epic Games have been rallying against the big app stores for years, calling for change to […]

  • Apple Watch Series 6 price hits new all-time low in crazy Amazon sale

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it. But Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. I have personally been an Apple Watch user since the very first model came out all those years ago. I was certainly … The post Apple Watch Series 6 price hits new all-time low in crazy Amazon sale appeared first on BGR.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 11th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, a move back through Tuesday’s highs would be needed to support a breakout day.

  • Microsoft protests Amazon's $10 billion government cloud computing contract

    Here we go again.

  • Google-Backed Duolingo Just Went Public. Here's What Investors Should Know

    Investors in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world's top-grossing education app, are having a fun learning experience. Duolingo's shares have soared over 40% from its IPO price of $102 -- a sign of affection for this growing educational tech start-up. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has a 13% stake in Duolingo -- making it the biggest outside investor in the company.

  • Bell 5G powers Tiny Mile food delivery robots in downtown Toronto

    Bell today announced a collaboration with Tiny Mile to provide 5G connectivity for the Canadian AI start-up's growing fleet of food delivery robots in downtown Toronto.