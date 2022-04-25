Peer Health Exchange’s Coast to Coast: Amplifying Youth Voice celebrates young people

Annual benefit celebrates young people working to advance health equity in their communities

Oakland, CA, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philanthropic, civic, education, health, and youth advocate leaders will gather May 4 for Peer Health Exchange’s Annual Benefit—Coast to Coast: Amplifying Youth Voice— to celebrate, center and hear young people share their experiences. Join us in recognizing our ambitious and successful year!

Join us for this opportunity to gather virtually across the country to celebrate and honor young people as they share their experiences.

WHAT: Peer Health Exchange is thrilled to be coming together for our second annual COAST TO COAST event. We are gathering virtually across the nation to celebrate, center, and hear youth voice. Join us in recognizing our ambitious and successful year, and help us raise critical funds to support our mission.

WHEN: Open to the media:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

6:00 pm CT • 7:00pm ET OR 6:00 pm PT

WHERE: Tickets at bit.ly/C2CTixs

WHO: The event will be Co-Hosted by our Youth Engagement Advisor, Brandon Nguyen, and Head of Community Partnerships, LaDawn Best. It will feature remarks by young people and Peer Health Exchange Co-founder and CEO Louise Langheier with spotlights of young people from our Youth Design Group, Youth Advisory Board and Youth Brand Ambassadors and highlights from our college-aged Health Educator Fellows, Peer Health Navigators, and Content Creators.

WHY: We are proud to recognize the young people working with us to build healthier communities. We look forward to celebrating a meaningful year of programming and impact from coast to coast, while raising critical funds for youth and health education

About Peer Health Exchange Peer Health Exchange’s mission is to build healthier communities with young people. Together, we create education opportunities for peers to share the tools and resources young people need to make healthy decisions. To learn more about Peer Health Exchange, visit www.peerhealthexchange.org, and to learn about our new app selfsea, visit www.selfsea.org.

CONTACT: Philister Sidigu Peer Health Exchange 773.865.3914 psidigu@peerhealthexchange.org



