Peer Health Exchange Granted $50,000 From the Hollister Confidence Project

Peer Health Exchange
·2 min read

Fund will provide general operating support for youth-centered health education solutions

Oakland, CA, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer Health Exchange today announced it is one of the 2022 recipients of the Hollister Confidence Fund grant program, a 501(c)(3) charity that supports individuals and nonprofits working to strengthen confidence and mental wellness in teens. As a recipient, Peer Health Exchange will be granted $50,000 to support its goal of delivering school-based programming and direct-to-youth health education solutions serving BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ young people. The announcement comes in celebration of Hollister’s World Teen Mental Wellness Day, an annual event held on March 2 that the global teen retailer founded in partnership with the National Day Calendar to dismantle the stigma around teen mental health.

"We're excited to receive this grant from the Hollister Confidence Project," said Louise Langheier, Co-founder and CEO at Peer Health Exchange. "This funding allows us to prioritize young people's mental health by showing up for them through our selfsea app and in classrooms across the country. It is a reminder that asking for help should be the norm for all of us, but especially for young people."

Founded in 2003, Peer Health Exchange aims to build healthier communities with young people. During the pandemic, Peer Heath Exchange has launched several digital endeavors to reach young people online and in schools with reliable, relatable health content and resources.

“We have the unique opportunity of being there for our customers during truly formative times in their lives, and we know mental health is a huge part of that journey – which is why we’re passionate about supporting initiatives that improve teens’ well-being,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are honored to give back to these organizations and projects through the Hollister Confidence Project, and to support those who are working to champion these causes day in and day out within our communities.”

The Hollister Confidence Fund is part of The Hollister Confidence Project, a year-round, worldwide initiative dedicated to helping teens feel their most comfortable, confident and capable. This year’s grant recipients were selected by The Hollister Confidence Project’s advisory board, which consists of mental health experts, educators and Hollister brand representatives. Twenty non-profit organizations and projects nationwide will be given grants totaling $1 million, all to build further confidence among teens across a variety of communities.

For more information on Peer Health Exchange, visit www.peerhealthexchange.org, and to learn more about the Hollister Confidence Project, click here.

###

About Peer Health Exchange Peer Health Exchange’s mission is to build healthier communities with young people. Together, we create education opportunities for peers to share the tools and resources young people need to make healthy decisions. To learn more about Peer Health Exchange, visit www.peerhealthexchange.org, and to learn about our new app selfsea, visit www.sealfsea.org.

CONTACT: Philister Sidigu Peer Health Exchange 773.865.3914 psidigu@peerhealthexchange.org


